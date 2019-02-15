Archive for Friday, February 15, 2019
Public Works Department encouraging Tonganoxie residents to use off-street parking if possible
February 15, 2019
The Tonganoxie Public Works Department is asking city residents to use off-street parking as much as they can.
Keeping the streets as clear as possible will benefit city workers as they work to keep clean streets as complete as they can.
Snow started falling this morning. Tonganoxie is in a winter weather advisory as considerable snow is expected to fall today and tomorrow.
