February has been good to Calvin Morgan.

First, the Tonganoxie High senior was named this month's Midco Sports Network Scholar Athlete of the Month.

The three-sport THS standout got some air time with Midco's feature segment on him.

Cameras again were on Morgan on Thursday night.

With Tonganoxie trailing Paola, 42-41, in the waning seconds, a THS three-pointer was off the mark. Morgan was under the basket to for the rebound and put up a layup before time expired for the 43-42 road victory.

The Chieftains led the Panthers, 8-5, after the first quarter and went into halftime with a 19-16 lead.

The game remained tight in the third quarter, with Paola pulling ahead, 29-28, heading into the final quarter.

Thursday's victory moved Tonganoxie to 8-11 overall and 3-7 in Frontier League play.

THS finishes the regular Tuesday at Atchison.

The shot was captured on Facebook Live. The Mirror shared the shot on its Facebook page from the THS Facebook page.