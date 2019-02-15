Tonganoxie High was in fourth place Friday night at a Class 4A regional at Paola.

The Chieftains were sitting at 88.5 points after the first day of competition. Ottawa leads the standings with 125 points heading into Saturday. Louisburg is second with 106.5 and Eudora third with 98. Piper is in fifth with 78.5 and Anderson County sixth with 65. From there, it's Paola seventh (59), Perry-Lecompton eight (56), Prairie View ninth (50), Fort Scott 10th (48), Baldwin 11th (40), Bishop MIege 12th (27), Osawatomie 13th (20), Atchison 14th (18) and Bishop Ward 15th (3).

Tonganoxie already has three wrestlers who are guaranteed a berth in next week's 4A state wrestling tournament in Salina and several others who still could earn berths tomorrow.

Freshman Grayson Sonntag (38-4) will wrestle for a regional title tomorrow at 106, as will undefeated senior Korbin Riedel (37-0) at 152. Fellow senior Connor Searcy (23-2) also has earned a berth at state, as he will wrestle for a regional title tomorrow at 195.

The top four teams in each weight class advance to state and the worst those three wrestlers can do is second.

Josiah Stephen (15-24) at 138, Jesse Collier (25-18) at 160, Dawson Bennett (12-25) at 182, William Harris (12-12) at 220 and Jacob Miller (25-11) at 285 all still have shots at state Saturday, as they are still in consolation brackets.

Blake Sparks (6-24) at 126 and Kolton McCrary (14-22) at 170 lost twice Friday and were eliminated.