The Tonganoxie Police Department is reaching out to residents as it investigates a series of auto burglaries and a stolen vehicle.

Officers are looking for a newer model dark blue Ford Escape, as it is thought to be connected to the thefts from various vehicles and the theft of a silver Dodge truck.

Some thefts were thought to have occurred around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Jackson Heights subdivision.

Multiple burglaries took place near Chestnut Drive, as well as Sycamore Street and Hickory Street.

Police also remind resident to make sure their doors are locked.