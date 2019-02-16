A school record fell Saturday as Tonganoxie High wrestlers won three gold medals at the Class 4A Paola Regional.

THS qualified four wrestlers overall for the 4A state tournament, which will be Friday and Saturday at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.

Grayson Sonntag (106-pound division), Korbin Riedel (152), Jesse Collier (160) and Connor Searcy (195) all earned state berths Saturday.

Riedel became the first Tonganoxie High wrestler to enter state with an undefeated record. He also broke a school record for career victories with 160. He moved ahead of previous record-leader Clayton Himpel earlier this month, as Himpel finished with 149.

Riedel also won his third regional title this weekend with his championship victory against Piper sophomore Anthony Ferguson (36-10) with a 17-2 technical fall win. Riedel enters state with a 38-0 record.

Sonntag, a freshman, won his championship match against Eudora freshman Dayton Fraser (18-14) by fall at the 2:42 mark. Sonntag heads to state with a 39-4 record.

Searcy, a junior improved to 24-2 with a championship victory against Ottawa senior Brett Ferguson (18-3) with a 8-3 victory.

Collier was the fourth state qualifier for the Chieftains. The senior took fourth at 160. Piper sophomore LaJames White (34-9) defeated Collier (26-19) by fall at the 3:16 mark.

Tonganoxie finished fifth overall in the team standings. Ottawa won the regional with 149.5 points. Eudora placed second (141) and Louisburg third (138.5).

Paola placed fourth with 115 and Tonganoxie right behind in fifth with 113.

Prairie View placed sixth (102.5), Piper seventh (102.5), Anderson County eighth (96), Fort Scott ninth (83), Perry-Lecompton 10th (74), Baldwin 11th (51), Osawatomie 12th (34), Bishop Miege 13th (33), Atchison 14th (32) and Bishop Ward 15th (3).

Collier and Sonntag will be making their state debuts Friday, while Searcy and Riedel are heading back for the third time.

4A STATE FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS

106

Grayson Sonntag, fr. (39-4) vs. Zach Rohbough, fr. Scott Community (24-13)

152

Korbin Riedel, sr. (38-0) vs. Ian Lawson, jr., Indpendence (26-19)

160

Jesse Collier, sr. (29-12) vs. David Leck, jr., Rose Hill (36-2)

195

Connor Searcy, jr. (24-2) vs. Jace Garrison, jr. Ulysses (17-5)