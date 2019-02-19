Tonganoxie teams sweep games at Atchison; Bond scores 30 in boys win

Dallas Bond had a breakout game Tuesday as the Tonganoxie High boys basketball team won its regular-season finale, 85-60, at Atchison.

Bond scored 30 as THS cruised to the non-league victory. Hayden Robbins scored 23, while Rylee Beach also was in double figures with 10.

The Chieftains outscored Atchison in every quarter on the way to their largest offensive output of the season.

Tonganoxie improved to 9-11, while Atchison fell to 4-15. THS has the No. 12 spot in the Class 4A East Substate bracket. THS likely will play No. 5 Eudora in the first round of substate next week.

THS girls also win

Tonganoxie got a sweep in Atchison on Tuesday.

The girls won, 31-18, improving to 4-16 on the season. Atchison fell to 6-13 on the year.

THS is the No. 15 seed in the 4A East Substate bracket and will compete in a play-in game for substate next week likely against No. 18 Coffeyville (1-16).

Check back for more from Tuesday’s game.

Tonganoxie boys 85, Atchison 60

Tonganoxie 15 20 21 29 — 85

Atchison 9 12 17 22 — 60

Tonganoxie — Elijah Tyner, 2 0-0 2, Hayden Robbins 8(3) 4-6 23, Heston Robbins 2(1) 0-0 5, Jacob Hall 1 0-0 2, Dallas Bond 13 4-6 30, Matt Perich 4 0-0 8, Drake Pray 1 1-2 3, Rylee Beach 3 (2) 2-4 10, Tucker Isaacs 1 0-0. Totals: 34(6) 11-18 85.