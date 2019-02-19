Tonganoxie USD 464 cancels classes due to inclement weather, will make it up in March

More snow, less school for Tonganoxie USD 464, though students now will have a makeup day next month.

Tonganoxie administrators have called off classes for Wednesday due to more inclement weather.

Because the district has exhausted its number of built-in snow days, students now will attend classes March 8, which previously was a vacation day on the calendar. The day was built into the calendar as an inclement weather makeup day if needed.

Students still will be off the following week for spring break.