Addressing expungement: County attorney to have informational presentation

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson will be putting on a town hall to discuss the Leavenworth County Expungement Day next week in Leavenworth.

The town hall will be 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Leavenworth Public Library, 417 Spruce St.

The Expungement Day is March 8.

“This is an opportunity for anyone who has been arrested or convicted of a charge to seek an expungement,” Thompson said. “We are doing this with the hope that those that can’t normally afford an attorney receive an opportunity to better their life.”

An expungement is an opportunity to have one’s record sealed, except under specific circumstances.

Having a record expunged can help a person receive more job opportunities and even better housing. Not everyone is eligible for an expungement, Thompson noted.

The guidelines for this can be found at leavenworthcountyattorney.org.

Other attorneys helping with the expungement will be present, as well as Leavenworth Mayor Jermaine Wilson.

Wilson has been featured in the news for receiving an expungement, which allowed for him the opportunity to run for office. He subsequently got elected Leavenworth City Council and became mayor.

“This is a great opportunity to close the doors of your past and walk into new doors of opportunities,” Wilson said.