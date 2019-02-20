Barn quilt event coming in March to Tonganoxie Community Historic Site

What can you put on your barn or shop to make it just a little bit special? A barn quilt.

Six barn quilts were painted this past October at the Fairchild-Knox hay barn at the Tonganoxie Community Historic Site. The barn quilt workshops take place twice a year at the barn, taught by Jean Pearson, with assistance from other members and friends of the historical society.

Another quilt day will be offered in March.

The October workshop yielded three 2-foot-square blocks and three 4-foot-square blocks.

Barn Quilts are quilt blocks painted and hung on farm buildings or fences.

The quilt blocks are often painted by the resident of the farm or home where they are displayed. They give tribute to our forebears who wasted nothing and were able to create quilts that were functional.

They also reflect the individual who creates them.

Pearson also was the founder of the Glacial Hills Quilt Trail in 2015, which is a digital trail of quilts in the Glacial Hills area of Kansas. The trail currently incorporates barn quilt blocks in these northeast Kansas counties: Leavenworth, Jackson, Jefferson and Douglas.

Workshop participants are always invited to join the Glacial Hills Quilt Trail, which can be accessed at: tonganoxiehistoricalsociety.org/glacial-hills-quilt-trail.htm

The Glacial Hills Quilt Trail starts at the Tonganoxie Community Historic Site and Museum with three blocks that are easily visible from the west along Kansas Highway 16.

The next barn quilt workshop will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 30. Workshop fees include materials and instructions to create your own barn quilt block. Patterns are available at the class or you can bring your own.

The 2’ x 2’ and 4’ x 4’ blocks are medium density overlay signboard, primed with an exterior paint. Exterior paints in many colors will be available at the March class.

The fee for a 2’ x 2’ block is $50; the fee for a 4’ x 4’ is $100. Sign up by sending an email to the historical society at TCHS2002@att.net.