Delaware Indians presentation is Tuesday at Tonganoxie Community Historical Sited

Wade Davis, independent scholar, will use his background in living history and interpretation to talk about the Delaware Indians who lived in the Tonganoxie on the Delaware Reservation before the founding of the town of Tonganoxie.

He will talk about the day-to-day life of the Delaware, using historical objects and stories.

Davis’ presentation, “The Grandfathers in Kansas: The Material Culture of the Delaware on the Frontier 1829-1867,” will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Tonganoxie Community Historic Site, 201 W. Washington St.

The Tonganoxie Community Historical Society is pleased to present this program about some of the very immigrants to this area of Kansas.

The 19th Century is Davis’ passion. He believes that history is made by the common person. With his knowledge of the material culture, everyday things, occurrences and lifestyles of the 19th Century, he aspires to educate and enlighten the public, and to generate an interest in history that might have not been there before.

Davis is an avid volunteer in the Living History Program in Fort Atkinson State Historic Park near Omaha, Neb., and has been for more than 25 years. He has also volunteered at the historic Lecompton site, Fort Larned, and he participated in the 200th anniversary reenactment of the Battle of New Orleans.

Early in January of this year, Wade was a special guest of Matt Beat’s Advanced Placement History class at THS.

Fourth Tuesday programs take place in the Reno Methodist Church building on the historic site. Refreshments follow the program.

These programs are free of charge and a service of the Tonganoxie Community Historical Society.