MHS boys to be top seed in 2A substate at Valley Heights

The Bulldogs have a shot at tying Maur Hill-Mount Academy for the NEKL title, but MHS would have to win out and have another NEKL team also knock off the Ravens in the final week.

More importantly, the Bulldogs will be the top seed in the Class 2A Valley Heights Substate.

If McLouth were to stumble this week, the Bulldogs still would be the top seed, as Valley Heights is the No. 2 seed at 12-9.

MHS likely will open the substate with a home game against Atchison County (0-19).

The semifinals and finals will be played at Valley Heights (Blue Rapids/Waterville) roughly 40 minutes north of Manhattan.

Other quarterfinal pairings likely will be No. 2 Valley Heights (12-9) vs. No. 7 Horton (2-15), No. 3 Jackson Heights (9-7) vs. No. 6 Republic County (5-13) and No. 4 Oskaloosa (9-9) vs. No. 5 Jefferson County North (5-12).

Substate play starts Monday and finishes up March 2.

The 2A state tournament will be the following week at Bramlage Coliseum on the Kansas State University campus in Manhattan.

MHS wins in overtime

McLouth High notched another victory Saturday, but it took overtime to outlast the Bulldogs’ archrival.

MHS defeated Oskaloosa, 61-55, in overtime, a victory that moved McLouth to 13-4 overall and 11-2 in Northeast Kansas League play.

The game remained close throughout. McLouth led, 16-14, after the first quarter, but Oskaloosa responded in the second and pulled ahead, 26-24, before halftime. The Bulldogs looked to be in control in the third, as a 16-6 advantage put MHS up, 40-32, heading into the final quarter. The Bears, though, weren’t done, as OHS erased the eight-point deficit and forced overtime. McLouth finished with a 13-7 advantage in the extra period and got the victory.

The loss dropped the Bears to 9-9 overall and 7-7 in NEKL play.

Garrison Pope scored a game-high 23 points. He also connected on four three-pointers. Jaxson Pope also was in double figures with 16.

McLouth finishes up the regular season this week. The Bulldogs played Tuesday after The Mirror’s print deadline against Pleasant Ridge near Easton.

MHS is then at home Thursday against Jackson Heights and Friday against Maur Hill-Mount Academy.

Bulldogs breeze by Atchison County

McLouth outscored Atchison County in every quarter on its way to a 68-44 victory Feb. 12.

Jonah Willits scored a game-high 20 points in the victory. Jaxson Pope and Garrison Pope both were in double figures also with 15 each. The Tigers remain winless on the season.

Pope ranked among area scoring leaders

Garrison Pope was ranked 27th on the Topeka Capital-Journal’s area scoring leaders list.

Pope was averaging 17 points per game in 16 games as of Thursday. After Saturday’s game, he is averaging 18.4 points.

MCLOUTH 61, OSKALOOSA 55 (OT)

Oskaloosa 14 12 6 16 7— 55

McLouth 16 8 16 8 13 — 61

Oskaloosa — Robbins 5 (5) 0-0 15, Wells 5 (2) 2-3 14, Shufflebarger 0 1-2 1, Reed 7 (2) 3-4 19, Bassett 2 (2) 0-0 6.

McLouth — Carlton 2 2-2 6, J. Pope 7 2-4 16, G. Pope 9 (4) 1-3 23, Jo. Willits 3 0-0 6, Barfield 2 -0 4, Robbins 1 4-7 6.

MCLOUTH 68, ATCHISON COUNTY 44

McLouth 18 18 15 17 — 68

Atchison County 11 11 8 14 — 44

McLouth — Forsberg 1 1-2 3, Je. Willits 2 0-0 4, J. Pope 6 3-3 15, G. Pope 4 (2) 5-7 15, Kuglin 0 0-1 0, Jo. Willits 8 4-8 20, Barfield 2 0-0 4, Robbins 3 1-1 7.

Atchison County — Navinskey 1 0-0 2, Miller 0 0-2 0, Smith 6 (3) 1-4 16, Kramer 4 2-4 10, Boos 5 2-5 12, Scoggins 1 (1) 1-2 4.