Breaking news

Genesis Christian Academy cancels Wednesday classes posted 9 hours, 57 minutes ago

Today's news

Tonganoxie City Council approves funding for Tonganoxie Business Association

By Shawn Linenberger

February 20, 2019

The council unanimously gave the nod to a Tonganoxie Business Association request for $5,000 in 2019 at its March 4 meeting.

The request continues previous policy of offering monetary support to organizations that promote businesses.

When Tonganoxie Chamber of Commerce was in operation, the council annually gave that amount to the organization.

TBA formed when the chamber folded a few years ago. It formed as a merger between the chamber and Entrepreneuers Achieving Success Together.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment