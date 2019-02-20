Tonganoxie City Council approves funding for Tonganoxie Business Association

The council unanimously gave the nod to a Tonganoxie Business Association request for $5,000 in 2019 at its March 4 meeting.

The request continues previous policy of offering monetary support to organizations that promote businesses.

When Tonganoxie Chamber of Commerce was in operation, the council annually gave that amount to the organization.

TBA formed when the chamber folded a few years ago. It formed as a merger between the chamber and Entrepreneuers Achieving Success Together.