The bitter cold and snow and rain and drizzle — and even short-lived hail — we’ve seen it all this winter and there’s still more to come.

On the bright side, there are two more chili feeds to warm your tummy and your soul and they’re coming up later this week.

First up is the Tonganoxie Community Historical Society Chili Feed and Baked Potato Bar event Thursday at the Tonganoxie United Methodist Church.

TCHS members will be serving up soup and spuds from 11am to 7pm Thursday in the Tonganoxie UMC basement.

Advance tickets are being sold at the museum during historic site hours. Your last chance to purchase advanced tickets is 9 a.m. to noon today.

The soup feed will feature chili, vegetable beef soup or baked potato dinner with dessert and drink for $8 at the door or $7 in advance.

Cost for children younger than 12 will be $4. Cost for adding a potato to a meal is $4.

Local businesses also have donated baskets and other items for a raffle to take place during the event.

Lions Club Chili Cook-off is Saturday at Ryan’s

The inaugural Tonganoxie Lions Club Chili Cook-off is coming Saturday to downtown Tonganoxie.

The event will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Ryan’s Public House, 622 E. Fourth St.

Entry packets can be found at Studio 800 or Ryan’s Public House in downtown Tonganoxie or by calling Diane at 913-449-8286.

Entry forms are due Feb. 18.