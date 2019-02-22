Tonganoxie High is guaranteed three medals at this year’s Class 4A State Wrestling Championships, with two grapplers still on pace for a shot at gold.

Korbin Riedel (41-0) will wrestle in the title match for the second consecutive year at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.

The senior advanced to the finals Friday with a pin of Frotenac senior Brendan Ishimura (28-3) at the 2:36 mark. Riedel will be fresh for Saturday’s title match, as his combined mat time (3 minutes, 41 seconds) is 19 seconds less than two periods of a match.

Riedel will face Burlington junior Cael Johnson (38-3) in Saturday’s championship in the 160-pound division. Riedel is responsible for one of Johnson’s three losses. He pinned the junior earlier this season in Baldwin.

Connor Searcy (27-2) also will be battling for gold Saturday after pinning Coffeyville senior Brandon Barrager with 34 seconds left in regulation.

The semifinal match at 195 pounds was Searcy’s toughest test of the day. The junior won his first match by major decision, 10-2, and then his second just 56 seconds into the match.

Barrager (30-5) also was coming off a thrilling and exhausting victory in the quarterfinals, as he outlasted Clearwater senior Ryan Vogel (35-7), 4-3-, with 18 seconds left in a second overtime.

Searcy will face Marysville junior Garron Champoux (39-2) in the championship match. Champoux has dominated so far, wrestling a total of 2 minutes, 48 seconds in three matches. Of his three pins, his first — 67 seconds, was the longest.

The two wrestlers both competed at the Baldwin tournament, but didn’t face each other.

Freshman Grayson Sonntag had aspirations to also be in the finals, but he fell a match short.

Tonganoxie High is in seventh place after Day 1. Sonntag (41-5) won his first two matches before losing to undefeated Pratt sophomore Devon Weber by major decision, 8-0. He is guaranteed a medal Saturday, as he could finish anywhere between third and sixth.

Senior Jesse Collier was Tonganoxie’s fourth state qualifier. He lost in the first round by fall at the 1:31 mark to Rose Hill junior David Leck (38-3) and then to Frontenac junior Will Jameson (22-4) in the consolation bracket by fall at the 1:38 mark.

Collier’s season ends with a 26-21 record.

Tonganoxie went 8-4 on the day and is in seventh place as a team heading into Saturday. The team could finish the tournament with a combined record anywhere from 12-4 to 8-8.

Marysville leads the pack with 88 points, while Scott Community is second with 77. Frontenac currently is in third with 67.5 and Winfield fourth with 67.

Pratt is in fifth with 62 and Chanute sixth with 60.

Tonganoxie has 58, while Burlington (47.5), Abilene (37) and Andale (37) round out the Top 10.

Matches start at 9 a.m. Saturday.

FRIDAY RESULTS

FIRST ROUND

106

Sonntag def. Scott Community freshman Zach Rohrbough (24-15) by fall at the 2:47 mark.

152

Riedel def. Independence juinor Ian Lawson (26-21) by fall at the 1:00 mark.

160

Collier lost to Rose Hill junior David Leck (38-3) by fall at the 1:31 mark.

195

Searcy def. Ulysses junior Jace Garrison (17-7) by major decision, 10-2.

QUARTERFINALS

106

Sonntag def. Caney Valley sophomore Jake Stanton (31-6) by fall at the 1:49 mark.

152 Riedel def. Hugoton junior Michael Mendoza (21-15) by fall at the 1:05 mark.

195

Searcy def. Winfield senior Sebastian Morrissey (19-13) by fall at the 0:56 mark.

SEMIFINALS

106 Pratt senior Devon Weber (40-0) defeated Sonntag by major decision, 8-0.

152

Riedel def. Frontenac senior Brendan Ishimura (28-3) by fall at the 2:36 mark.

195

Searcy def. Coffeyville senior Brandon Barrager (30-5) by fall at the 5:26 mark.

CONSOLATION BRACKET

160

Frontenac junior Will Jameson (22-4) def. Collier by fall at the 1:38 mark.

SATURDAY SCHEDULE

106

Sonntag (41-5) vs. Abilene freshman Kaleb Storda (30-15) OR Holton sophomore Jake Barnes (33-7) OR Osawatomie senior Jacob Hollman (18-5) OR Andale junior Caleb Pavlacka (26-11) in the consolation bracket. A victory in that match puts Sonntag in the third-place match and a loss sends him to the fifth-place match.

152

Riedel (41-0) vs. Burlington junior Cael Johnson (38-3) in the championship match.

195

Searcy (27-2) vs. Marysville junior Garron Champoux (39-2) in the championship match.