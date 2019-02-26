The McLouth High boys have advanced to the semifinals of the Class 2A Valley Heights Substate.

The Bulldogs got one last opportunity to play in front of the home crowd Monday, as MHS, the top seed in the substate, defeated No. 8 Atchison County, 73-27.

McLouth got out in front in the first quarter and never looked back. The Bullodgs outscored Atchison County, 21-5, in the first quarter and proceeded to outscore the visiting Tigers the next three quarters.

Garrison Pope led the team with 28 points in the postseason victory, while Asher Robbins scored 15.

MHS moved to 16-5 on the season, while Atchison County’s season ended at 0-21. The 16 wins are the most for McLouth in a season since 1955.

The No. 1-seeded Bulldogs will now face archival and No. 4 Oskaloosa, which defeated Jefferson County North, 67-56, Monday in Oskaloosa. The Bears improved to 10-10 on the season, while JCN ended its season at 6-14. The semifinal game will take place at Valley Heights near Blue Rapids.

McLouth swept the home-and-home series against OHS this season, though the last meeting the Bulldogs needed overtime to get the victory.

A win Thursday would put McLouth in the substate championship against the winner of No. 2 Valley Heights (13-9) and No. 6 Republic County (6-14).

Girls No. 5 seed in substate

McLouth also opened postseason against Atchison County. MHS (9-11) is the No. 5 seed. The Bulldogs faced No. 4 Atchison County (14-6) after The Mirror’s deadline Tuesday in Effingham.

A victory would put MHS in the substate semifinals Friday at Valley Heights.

Pope scores 1,000 points

Pope’s 28th point Monday came at the free-throw line where he also scored his 1,000th point for his varsity career.

MHS coach Steve Lilly then called timeout and Pope was presented a commemorative basketball for his achievement.

“This is a testament to the work and time commitment Garrison has put into the game,” Lilly said. “He has not missed a game or workout over the last three years and his dedication has certainly paid off. This is also an honor for Garrison’s teammates who have played unselfish and have created scoring opportunities for Garrison.

Garrison’s teammates seemed just as excited as Garrison for this accomplishment.



“I think that speaks volumes as to where we are as a team and the culture these guys have established,” said Lilly.

MCLOUTH 73, ACCHS 27

Atchison County 5 10 7 5 — 27

McLouth 21 20 23 9 — 73

Atchison County — Navinskey 1 0-0 2, Courter 0 0-2 0, Smith 2 (2) 0-0 6, Kramer 4 2-8 10, Boos 2 3-3 7, Wilson 0 0-1 0, Scoggins 0 2-2 2.

McLouth — Carlton 1 0-2 2, J. Pope 4 0-0 8, G. Pope 10 (4) 4-5 28, Kuglin 1 1-2 3, Jo. Willits 1 4-6 6, Barfield 2 (2) 0-0 6, Robbins 5 5-7 15, Mitchell 1 (1) 0-0 3, Begaye 0 2-2 2.