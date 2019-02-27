The Tonganoxie High girls basketball team will continue on in Class 4A substate action, while the McLouth High girls were eliminated in a 2A quarterfinal.

Tonganoxie held on for a 38-32 victory against Coffeyville on Tuesday at Tonganoxie.

THS improved to 5-16 on the season, while Coffeyville’s year ended at 1-17.

With the realignment of classes, 4A now has an east bracket and a west bracket, much like the football playoffs. The two brackets are seeded 1-18, with substate games being played at the higher seed.

Coffeyville was the No. 18 seed, while Tongaoxie is the No. 15 seed.

THS will play No. 2 Piper (19-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday at PHS in Kansas City, Kan.

The other substate semifinal will be No. 10 Anderson County (10-9) at No. 7 Chanute (11-7). Winners will play at the highest-seeded team’s gymnasium at 6 p.m. Saturday.

McLouth lost to Atchison County, 38-30, Tuesday in Effingham. The loss ended the Bulldogs’ season at 9-12. MHS was the No. 5 seed in the Valley Heights Substate. No. 4 Atchison County improved to 15-6 and will play No. 1 Jeff County North (18-3) at 6 p.m. Friday at Valley Heights. JCN rolled No. 8 Horton (4-17), 56-30, in JCN’s quarterfinal game. No. 2 Valley Heights (18-4) defeated No. 7 Oskaloosa (4-17), 61-34, while No. 3 Jackson Heights (17-5) defeated No. 6 Republic County (7-13), 45-44, in the quarterfinals. Valley Heights and Jackson Heights will square off at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Tonganoxie boys

The Tonganoxie High boys are the No. 12 overall seed at 9-11. THS will play No. 5 Eudora (11-7) at 7 p.m. today in Eudora. The winner of that game will play the winner of No. 4 Anderson County (14-5) and No. 13 Louisburg (8-11) at 7 p.m. Friday. In Anderson County wins, the game will be in Garnett, while a Louisburg upset would mean the Wildcats would come to Eudora or Tonganoxie on Friday for the substate championship.

McLouth boys

No. 1 McLouth (16-5) defeated No. 8 Atchison County (0-21), 73-27, on Monday in McLouth in one of the quarterfinal games in the 2A Valley Heights Substate. No. 4 Oskaloosa (10-10) defeated No. 5 Jeff County North (6-14), 67-56, while No. 2 Valley Heights (13-9) defeated No. 7 Horton (2-17), 61-33. No. 3 Jackson Heights (11-8) got past No. 6 Republic County (5-15), 40-37.

McLouth takes on Oskaloosa at 6 p.m. Thursday and Valley Heights meets Republic County at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, with both games at Valley Heights.

The McLouth-Oskaloosa and Valley Heights-Republic County winners will meet in the championship at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

McLouth’s 16 victories are the most in program history since 1955. MHS’ Garrison Pope also became the school’s latest 1,000-point scorer for his career.