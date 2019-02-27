Today's news
Tonganoxie girls advance, McLouth girls fall at substate
February 27, 2019
The Tonganoxie High girls basketball team will continue on in Class 4A substate action, while the McLouth High girls were eliminated in a 2A quarterfinal.
Tonganoxie held on for a 38-32 victory against Coffeyville on Tuesday at Tonganoxie.
THS improved to 5-16 on the season, while Coffeyville’s year ended at 1-17.
With the realignment of classes, 4A now has an east bracket and a west bracket, much like the football playoffs. The two brackets are seeded 1-18, with substate games being played at the higher seed.
Coffeyville was the No. 18 seed, while Tongaoxie is the No. 15 seed.
THS will play No. 2 Piper (19-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday at PHS in Kansas City, Kan.
The other substate semifinal will be No. 10 Anderson County (10-9) at No. 7 Chanute (11-7). Winners will play at the highest-seeded team’s gymnasium at 6 p.m. Saturday.
McLouth lost to Atchison County, 38-30, Tuesday in Effingham. The loss ended the Bulldogs’ season at 9-12. MHS was the No. 5 seed in the Valley Heights Substate. No. 4 Atchison County improved to 15-6 and will play No. 1 Jeff County North (18-3) at 6 p.m. Friday at Valley Heights. JCN rolled No. 8 Horton (4-17), 56-30, in JCN’s quarterfinal game. No. 2 Valley Heights (18-4) defeated No. 7 Oskaloosa (4-17), 61-34, while No. 3 Jackson Heights (17-5) defeated No. 6 Republic County (7-13), 45-44, in the quarterfinals. Valley Heights and Jackson Heights will square off at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Tonganoxie boys
The Tonganoxie High boys are the No. 12 overall seed at 9-11. THS will play No. 5 Eudora (11-7) at 7 p.m. today in Eudora. The winner of that game will play the winner of No. 4 Anderson County (14-5) and No. 13 Louisburg (8-11) at 7 p.m. Friday. In Anderson County wins, the game will be in Garnett, while a Louisburg upset would mean the Wildcats would come to Eudora or Tonganoxie on Friday for the substate championship.
McLouth boys
No. 1 McLouth (16-5) defeated No. 8 Atchison County (0-21), 73-27, on Monday in McLouth in one of the quarterfinal games in the 2A Valley Heights Substate. No. 4 Oskaloosa (10-10) defeated No. 5 Jeff County North (6-14), 67-56, while No. 2 Valley Heights (13-9) defeated No. 7 Horton (2-17), 61-33. No. 3 Jackson Heights (11-8) got past No. 6 Republic County (5-15), 40-37.
McLouth takes on Oskaloosa at 6 p.m. Thursday and Valley Heights meets Republic County at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, with both games at Valley Heights.
The McLouth-Oskaloosa and Valley Heights-Republic County winners will meet in the championship at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
McLouth’s 16 victories are the most in program history since 1955. MHS’ Garrison Pope also became the school’s latest 1,000-point scorer for his career.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment