There wasn’t much offense on display in Wednesday’s Tonganoxie-Eudora substate semifinal.

The teams scored 2 points each in the second quarter and Tonganoxie High led just 13-7 at halftime.

The team led much of the game and then came “the bounce.”

EHS junior Brant Arnold launched a shot in the waning moments of the third quarter. The shot hit the rim bounced high and then came down for a couple more bounces before rimming in. The home crowd exploded and Eudora had the lead, 21-19, for the first time since early in the game.

Tongnoxie, though would withstand the momentum swing. The Chieftains responded in the fourth quarter, retook the lead and held on for the 32-28 victory. Eudora was the No. 5 seed in the Class 4A Substate East Bracket. The Cardinals ended the season 11-8. Tonganoxie, the No. 12 seed, improved to 10-11 on the season.

THS will play No. 4 Anderson County (15-5) at 7 p.m. Friday in Garnett in the substate championship. ACHS defeated No. 13 Louisburg (8-12), 57-35.

Rylee Beach and Drake Pray connected with a three-pointer each in the first quarter, but the team went cold after that, at least until late in the game when Hayden Robbins connected on two three-point shots. Both helped the Chieftains regain the lead at different points ini the fourth quarter.

Wednesday’s win marked Tonganoxie’s first substate victory since 2009.

No. 5 Tonganoxie 32, Eudora 28

Tonganoxie 11 2 6 13 — 32

Eudora 5 2 14 7 — 28

Tonganoxie — Elijah Tyner 1 4-7 6, Hayden Robbins 4(2) 0-2 10, Dallas Bond 2 2-5 6, Drake Pray 2(1) 0-0 5, Rylee Beach 2(1) 0-0 5. Totals: 11(4) 6-14 32.

Eudora — Gavin Elston 0 2-2 2, Brant Arnold 1(1) 0-0 3, Tucker Shackelford 3(2) 0-0 8, Noah Watkins 2 0-0 4, Brett Breedlove 0 3-4 3, Jayden Pierce 2 0-0 4, Caleb Zimmerman 2 0-0 4. Totals: 10(3) 5-6 28