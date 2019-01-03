A one-vehicle rollover accident sent two Leavenworth County residents to a local hospital with severe injuries.

Leavenworth County Sheriff’s deputies responded at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday to a rollover accident at 214th Street and Hemphill Road

When officers arrived, they found the passenger of a 2005 Pontiac G6, a 32-year-old Leavenworth woman, walking along the road and the driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old Tonganoxie man, lying in a pasture.

According to sheriff’s reports, the vehicle had been heading east on Hemphill when the driver lost control. The vehicle drove up an embankment, struck a fence and then became airborne before rolling and tumbling numerous times, according to reports.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle as the G6 was tumbling.

He was not wearing a seat belt, reports said.

Both people were taken by Leavenworth County Emergency Medical Services to University of Kansas Hospital to be treated for severe injuries.

Alcohol and high speeds are factors that are being investigated in the case, reports said.