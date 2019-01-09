Special delivery: Busy week for Tonganoxie High girls basketball coach

The past few days likely will be sticking in Drew Williams’ mind for decades to come.

The Tonganoxie High girls coach was preparing for Friday’s home game against Ottawa, which also was the first game of the new year.

While game planning Thursday and Friday, Williams also was substitute teacher planning — wife, Lauren, could have her baby any day.

First came Friday’s game. Tonganoxie had built a good lead in the first half.

However, the Chieftains were up 18-10 when the Cyclones made a run. Ottawa went on a 9-0 run that stretched into the third quarter.

Ottawa took the lead, 19-18, but it was time for THS to answer. A 10-1 run made it 28-20. THS eventually held off the Cyclones and won, 30-27.

“Grind-it-out is a good way to describe that game,” Williams said. “That’s what we have to do to be successful, but that’s not a bad thing.

“To get a grind-it-out kind of a win, you must get stops whether the ball is going in the hoop or not, get energy from defense and stay confident on the offensive end. Most importantly, be extremely tough no matter the situation.”

He said he was proud of his team because that precisely described them Friday.

First came proud coach and then came proud papa.

The couple went to the hospital Sunday night as Lauren was to be induced. Then at 6:19 p.m. Monday, the couple welcomed Kahrson Thomas Wiliams into the world. He weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 3/4 inches long.

“This was truly a special weekend,” Williams said, noting that it definitely was a whirlwind time. “But it has all been completely worth it.”

Megan Martinez led THS in scoring with nine, while Ashtin Barnes had eight and Mo Wetta seven. Williams was proud of the team, especially as it plays without big contributors Anna Soetaert and Morgan Brusven due to injury.

“Our Lady Chieftains have been amazingly supportive of Lauren, Kahrson and myself,” Williams said. “It is going to be tough to be away from the program this week but Coach (Mitch) Loomis will do a fantastic job leading the program this week.”

As for Kahrson, he already looks as though he might play center or big forward on the basketball court someday.

“Dad is 6-6 and mom is 5-10, so he should be pretty good size,” Williams noted.

THS girls 30, Ottawa 27

OHS 7 7 6 7 — 27

THS 13 5 8 4 — 30

Ottawa — Lauren Curtis 2 0-0 4, Summer Spigle 4 3-4 11, Juliet Lane 2 (2) 0-2 6, Riley Titus 1 2-4 5, Kristen Evans 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 (2) 5-10



Tonganoxie — Jordan Knipp 1 (1) 0-0 3 Ashtin Barnes 4 0-2 8, Mo Wetta 3 (1) 0-2 7, Megan Martinez 3 (1) 2-2 9, Lauren Gray 1 1-3 3. Totals: 12 (3) 3-9 30