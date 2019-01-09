Tonganoxie City Council approves business park landscape, Stone Creek addition and League of Kansas Municipalities agreements

The Tonganoxie City Council approved a landscape design agreement with GBA Architects for Tonganoxie Business Park.

The agreement, approved by a 4-0 vote, with Curtis Oroke absent, will allow for several key factors, according to city staff, that will enhance the landscape design of the business park, including landscape architecture, irrigation, wetlands beautification and entrance monument signage.

The agreement is for $25,950, which will be taken from the economic development grant the city received from the county for development of the park.

The current plan is for native rock to be included in the signage on 222nd Street at Business Park Drive.

Stone Creek addition approved

The Tonganoxie City Council approved the final plat for an addition to the Stone Creek subdivision that will bring 19 new residential lots to the subdivision.

The council approved, 4-0, the Stone Creek addition, which the planning commission approved at its meeting previously.

Subdivision developer and former Council Member Chris Donnelly was on hand to answer questions at the meeting.

He said he had communicated with City Superintendent Kent Heskett about the moving of a sewer line from its originally planned location, about which Donnelly obliged.

Donnelly said initial estimations have housing prices in this addition anywhere from $270,000 to $400,000.

Mayor Jason Ward said he appreciated the homes Donnelly has planned for the community. He said there’s been a desire for that range of home in the community from prospective buyers.

“Thank you for continuing to build quality homes,” Ward said.

LKM agreement OK’d

The Council also approved another year’s membership with League of Kansas Municipalities.

The council approved, 4-0, the membership for $2,856.75.

Council Member Dave Bennett spoke about KLM after the vote.

“It’s always been a great resource for the city for years,” Bennett said.

Ward agreed.

“It’s a pretty important investment for that level of expertise, no doubt about it,” Ward said.