Tonganoxie High boys rally falls short against Ottawa

Drake Pray set the tone for Tonganoxie early in the Chieftains’ Frontier League game against Ottawa at THS.

Pray picked off an Ottawa pass and took it the other way for a layup and the first points of the game.

By the time the first quarter ended, Pray had seven of Tonganoxie’s points and the Chieftains were up, 15-13, entering the second quarter. After the hot start, though, Ottawa responded with a 22-6 advantage in the second quarter. Tonganoxie pecked away at the deficit, but Ottawa eventually escaped with a 55-49 victory in the first game of 2019 for both teams.

“I felt like so far the coaching staff has done a pretty good job scouting and game planning,” said THS coach Phil Jones. “We definitely were ready to go.”

Tonganoxie defensively caused Ottawa fits through much of the game. The Chieftains got into passing lanes and disrupted the Ottawa offense on multiple occasions. The team just couldn’t always convert those mistakes into eventual points on the offensive end.

And that second quarter. That 16-point swing wasn’t easy to overcome in the second half, although the Chieftains almost did it.

“That 16-0 run in the second quarter killed us,” Jones said. “You can win all the other quarters, but if you allow a 16-0 run; we just don’t have offensively the firepower to stop a run like that.”

Ottawa’s run essentially included four three-pointers in a row: a couple three-pointers, an and-one conversion and another three-pointer.

Elijah Tyner and Hayden Robbins led the team with 12 points each, while Dallas Bond also was in double figures with 10.

Pray had that hot start with seven points in the first quarter, but he wasn’t able to connect after that and finished the game with seven.

Ottawa’s Kobe Johnson led all scorers with 20 points. Jayson Brown also was in double figures with 11 for the Cyclones.

An interesting stat line to go with Drake’s first quarter: Ottawa junior guard Cade Gollier had to sit on the bench late in the first quarter because he already had picked up three fouls.

The teams had similar statistics from the free-throw line. Ottawa went 6-for-13 and Tonganoxie 8-for-12.

Jones was encouraged by his team in that Ottawa had a definite height advantage, but the Chieftains held their own, a sentiment reinforced when watching game film Saturday.

“We were able to hang with them,” Jones said. “Watching film on Saturday, we lost out on 12 points on little tiny things … lobs over the top, giving up quick little bunnies here and there.

“Twelve points makes a big difference.”

THS dropped to 3-3 overall and 1-3 in Frontier League play. Ottawa improved to 4-3 and 2-1.

Tonganoxie played Piper (7-2 and 3-0) after The Mirror’s print deadline on Tuesday.

The Chieftains then hit the road Friday again to take on Spring Hill (6-3 and 2-0).

Ottawa 55, THS boys 49

OHS 13 22 8 12 — 55

THS 15 6 13 15 — 49

Ottawa — Jayson Brown 5 (3) 0-3 11, Cade Gollier 3 1-2 7, Kobe Johnson 8 4-6 20, Noah McCullough 2 0-0 2, Alex Quillen 1 (1) 1-2 4, Isaac Bones 2 (1) 0-0, Aiden Michel 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 (5) 6-13 55

Tonganoxie — Elijah Tyner 5 2-4 12, Hayden Robbins 4 4-4 12, Cooper Cunningham 2 (2) 0-0 6, Dallas Bond 4 2-4 10, Drake Pray 3 (1) 0-0 7, Tucker Isaacs 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 (3) 8-12 49