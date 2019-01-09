Tonganoxie USD 464 school board meets with architects regarding future bond issue; turf interviews todays

The Tonganoxie USD 464 school board met Monday for a special meeting for interviews with architectural firms as the district pursues a bond issue for improvements to the high school.

The board interviewed both DLR and HTK as prospective architectural firms for the future high school bond issue.

Board members again will meet at 6 p.m. tonight for another special meeting again at the Tonganoxie Elementary School library.

This meeting will be to interview and review bids from three turf companies for potential artificial turf at Beatty Field.

Bids came in from Kansas Turf, ATG Sports and Hellas. Bids were opened Friday, with Kansas Turf having low bid of $592,875 for the project. ATG Sports came in at $655,500 and Hellas was at $794,592.

Kansas Turf is based out of Meriden, ATG has an office in Andover and Hellas is based out of Austin, Texas.

The board is planning a donation drive that likely would fund most of the turf project if it were to come to fruition.

The board has pledged that the high school bond issue will be separate from this project that at this time would be expected to be funded primarily through private donors.