Tonganoxie High School athletic trainer Mark Padfield recently received a statewide award and is set to receive a regional award in March.

Padfield won the 2018 Kansas Athletic Trainers’ Society Athletic Trainer of the Year award this past November during the 12th annual KATS Symposium.

Padfield, who serves a teacher at THS, also works for LMH Health (formerly Lawrence Memorial Hospital) as the athletic trainer assigned to the school. He is also a medical spotter for the NFL.

In his role at Tonganoxie High School, he is a sponsor for the local Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) chapter and for Skills-USA. He has recently pushed to ensure that all high school staff members are CPR certified and trained in Stop the Bleed, a national awareness campaign to cultivate grassroots efforts that encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help provide aid in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.

Padfield also has been notified that he’s been chosen the winner of the 2019 Dr. Denis “Izzy” Izrow Above and Beyond the Call Award.

The award is given to one certified athletic trainer in the Mid-America Athletic Trainers’ Association.

MAATA is District 5 of 10 districts across the nation. States in MAATA are North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri.