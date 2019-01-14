The 60th annual Tonganoxie Invitational Tournament could have some schedule changes later in the week due to another round of anticipated inclement weather.

Tonganoxie officials are trying to be proactive with the threat of potential winter weather Saturday.

Championship and consolation semifinals are being moved up a day so that a decision can be made later this week whether to play final rounds on Friday or Saturday.

The boys tournament begins today with Olathe West vs. Maranatha Christian Academy at 3 p.m., Eudora vs. Wamego at 4:30 p.m., Bonner Springs vs. De Soto at 6 p.m. and Metro Academy vs. Tonganoxie at 7:30 p.m.

Consolation semifinals of Olathe West/MCA vs.Eudora/Wamego will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Consolation semifinals of Bonner/De Soto vs. Metro/Tonganoxie will be at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The winner of the OWHS/MCA vs. Eudora/Wamego game now will play at 6 p.m. Wednesday and the winner of Bonner/De Soto vs. Metro/Tonganoxie will play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The championship, third-, fifth- and seventh-place games will take place Friday or Saturday depending on the weather.

The girls tournament starts at 3 p.m. Tuesday with Metro Academy vs. Bonner Springs. Eudora will take on Wamego at 4:30 p.m., Sumner Academy against Bishop Ward at 6 p.m. and De Soto against Tonganoxie at 7:30 p.m.

The consolation semifinals for Metro/Bonner vs. Eudora/Wamego will be 3 p.m. Thursday and consolation semifinal for Sumner/Ward vs. De Soto/Tonganoxie will be 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The championship game and third-, fifith- and seventh-place games will be Friday or Saturday following Tonganoxie officials’ decision based on the anticipated weekend weather.

Check back to our website for more updates as tournament week progresses.