The tradition continues at Tonganoxie High School.

This year’s group of debaters brought home another state trophy for the THS debate team.

This year, the four-speaker team did its part to add to the trophy collection. The team of Lauren Lawson, Payton Lynn, Blake Phillps, Bryn Reed, Jakob Edholm and Katherine Wombwell placed third at the Class 4A championships in Fort Scott.

THS placed third with an 11-3 record.

Bishop Miege won the state title with a 12-2 record, while Piper placed second, also with an 11-3 record.

“It was a solid finish to the season,” said debate coach Steve Harrell. “We were a little disappointed, mainly because we were in first for one brief round before the last round results dropped us to third.

“All three teams that placed were from our regional as well.”

Washburn Rural won the 6A four-speaker title with a 13-1 record at the state meet, while Blue Valley Southwest won 5A with a perfect 14-0 record.

Wichita Independent took home the 3-2-1A title with a 12-4 record.

Blue Valley Southwest won its fourth straight state title, while Washburn Rural won its third straight title Saturday.

Tonganoxie last was state champs in 2013.

That also marked the last time the Chieftains brought home a trophy, also in four-speaker debate.

Overall, Tonganoxie teams have won seven four-speaker debate championships, all with Harrell at the helm as coach.

“The kids worked hard and also went to the Kansas Debate Classic in Wichita the week before state to tune up for state competition,” Harrell said about their final competitions.