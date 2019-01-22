Tonganoxie USD 464 and Genesis Christian Academy won't have classes Wednesday due to inclement weather.

USD 464 and GCA join the rest of Leavenworth County in canceling classes.

Easton USD 449, Basehor-Linwood USD 458, Fort Leavenworth USD 207, Lansing USD 469 and Leavenworth USD 453 all will be closed Wednesday.

McLouth USD 342 also has canceled classes.

Other local schools that canceled classes are Lawrence USD 497, Bonner Springs USD 204, Piper USD 203 and Oskaloosa USD 341.

Classes at the University of Kansas' main campus in Lawrence also have been canceled.