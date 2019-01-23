Today's news

Kansas Day festivities coming up at winery

By Shawn Linenberger

January 23, 2019

If you’re wanting to get a head start on Kansas Day festivities, make your way Sunday to Basehor.

Holy-Field Winery will have its Kansas Day Celebration from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the winery, 18807 158th St.

Coal Creek Band will perform. Cake will complement the music and wine to celebrate birthday No. 158 for the Sunflower State.

Kansans will celebrate the day Tuesday as the anniversary of Kansas being admitted to the Union.

Kansas became the 34th state on Jan. 29, 1861.

The winery is at the northwest corner of U.S. Highway 24-40 and 158th Street.

