The Tonganoxie High boys basketball team was clicking in its semifinal game this past week at the Tonganoxie Invitational Tournament.

The defense was solid and the offense was opportunistic.

There was an Elijah Tyner and-1 play in which the junior got fouled and then his highlight-reel quality shot somehow made its way through the hoop.

There was another and-1 in which Drake Pray got fouled hard but got the bucket.

And then there was a fast break in which three Chieftains touched the ball near the basket. Technically the visitors for the game because they were the lower seed, the Chieftains were playing much like the “home” team and the higher seed.

Tonganoxie took a 21-18 lead into halftime.

The game ended with eight lead changes and four ties, but Bonner Springs started to take control in the third quarter. The Braves started to pick up the tempo of the game and the Chieftains weren’t able to keep up. BSHS took the lead in the third and led, 29-25, heading into the fourth. Bonner was able to pull away and took the 46-33 victory.

Tyner led the team in scoring with a game-high 14, while Dallas Bond scored nine. Hayden Robbins scored seven and Pray three.

Tonganoxie finished the game shooting 26 percent (10-for-38), including 0-for-13 from beyond the three-point line, while Bonner shot nearly 41 percent (18-for-44).

THS went 13-for-21 (62 percent) from the free-throw line compared to Bonner’s 7-for-9 (78 percent).

BSHS won the rebounding battle, 36-23, and points off the bench, 11-6.

Bonner Springs would go on to win the Tonganoxie Invitational on Friday. The Braves breezed to a 54-33 victory against Eudora.

Tonganoxie faced Olathe West in the third-place game. The Chieftains fell to the Owls, 59-36.

THS couldn’t get much going against Olathe West, as the Owls outscored the Chieftains in every quarter.

OWHS led, 13-7, after a quarter and 29-16 at the half.

Robbins, Bond and Rylee Beach all led the team with 11 points each. THS shot 22 percent from the field (9-for-41) compared to Olathe West’s 55 percent (21-for-38).

Tonganoxie went 3-for-18 from three-point land compared to Olathe West’s 2-for-12. each team was 15-for-25 from the free-throw line.

Tonganoxie is now 4-6 on the season. The team is back in action Friday at home against Jeff West.

THS girls winless in tournament

The home gymnasium wasn’t so kind to Tonganoxie for this year’s invitational.

De Soto defeated THS, 46-15, in the quarterfinal and then Sumner rolled, 53-27, in the consolation game.

Tonganoxie had more fortune in the seventh-place game, but the Chieftains still fell to the Metro Academy Mavericks, 54-45.

Last week’s games dropped the team to 2-8 on the season.

The schedule shows the team next playing Thursday in Olathe against Heritage Christian. The team is home again Friday when Jeff West comes to town.

Wamego ended up winning the tournament with a 42-39 victory against De Soto.

All-tournament teams

BOYS

Most Valuable Player

Keyon Thomas

Most Inspirational

Jayden Pierce, Eudora

Team selections

Wyatt Noll, De Soto; Jax Holland, Maranatha Christian Academy; Landon Ream, Metro Academy; Alston Mason, Dominic MEssina and Cougar Downing, Olathe West; Hayden Robbins, Tonganoxie; TJ Fritz, Wamego; Richard Dochery, Bonner Springs; and Rock Jerome, Eudora.

GIRLS

Most Valuable Player

Aubri Alexander, Wamego

Most Inspirational

Kynzie Underwood

Team selections

Tina Roasales, Bishop Ward; Hallie Hoffine and Kim Whetstorne; Reagan Hiebert and Riley Herbert, Eudora; Kiara Smith, Metro Academy; Mya Allen and Jordyn Rowe, Sumner Academy; Linnea Searls and Mackenzie Shupe, De Soto.

Tournament scores

BOYS

Quarterfinals

Bonner Springs 84, De Soto 58

Tonganoxie 56, Metro 47

Olathe West 75, Maranatha 54

Eudora 61, Wamego 53

Semifinals

Eudora 61, Olathe West 59

Bonner 46, Tonganoxie 33

Consolation games

Maranatha 72, Wamego 63

De Soto 64, Metro 44

Seventh place

Wamego 48, Metro 47

Fifth place

Maranatha 77, De Soto 60

Third place

Olathe West 59, Tonganoxie 36

Championship

Bonner Springs 54, Eudora 33

GIRLS

Quarterfinals

Bonner Springs 46, Metro 33

Wamego 37, Eudora 35

Bishop Ward 45, Sumner 44

De Soto 46, Tonganoxie 15

Semifinals

Wamego 37, Bonner Springs 28

De Soto 66, Bishop Ward 37

Consolation games

Metro 64, Eudora 45

Sumner 53, Tonganoxie 27

Seventh place

Metro 54, Tonganoxie 45

Fifth place

Eudora 54, Sumner 32

Third place

Bonner Springs 58, Ward 49

Championship

Wamego 42, De Soto 39