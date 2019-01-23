Tonganoxie High wrestlers had a good showing in De Soto.

THS placed second at this year’s De Soto Duals tournament on Saturday.

Tonganoxie opened with a 51-16 victory against Shawnee Mission South and then defeated Wyandotte, 57-12.

In Match 3, Tonganoxie outlasted De Soto, 54-30, before winning the fourth match, 48-33, against Blue Valley Southwest.

Tonganoxie went undefeated in pool play, which set up a championship dual against Olathe North.

Korbin Riedel (19-0) finished off another undefeated day with a pin of Olathe North’s Landon Wilkes in the 152-pound match, while Jesse Collier (15-12) pinned North’s William Calixto at 160, but the Chieftains still fell, 46-24, in the championship.

Grayson Sonntag (25-3) went 3-1 on the day.

Connor Searcy (8-2) also got a victory against North’s Matt Martin at 195, as did Jacob Miller at 285 against North’s Brandon Pena.

Lansing defeated De Soto, 65-12, in the third-place match, while Piper dropped Blue Valley Southwest, 48-33, for fifth.

Bonner Springs placed seventh with a 55-18 victory against Shawnee Mission South and Wyandotte finished ninth after a 42-18 victory against Shawnee Mission North.

The Chieftains next will be in action Friday and Saturday at the Baldwin Invitational.

Chieftains getting regional attention

Riedel and Grayson Sonntag are getting some regional recognition.

The Topeka Capital-Journal feature the two THS wrestlers recently. The story noted that Tonganoxie never has had a state wrestling champion, but both Riedel and Sonntag have wrestled well this year and could change that statistic, as both wrestlers have registered victories against some of the state’s top-ranked wrestlers.

Down the homestretch

After wrestling at Baldwin this weekend, Tonganoxie will have three more competitions before the postseason in mid-February.

Tonagnoxie has a dual Jan. 31 at Bonner Springs and then is at home Feb. 7 against Holton for another dual.

The team then heads Feb. 9 to Paola for the Frontier League Tournament.

Regionals will be Feb. 15 and 16, again in Paola, before the state meet Feb. 22 and 23 in Abilene.

Teams at the 4A regional with Paola and Tonganoxie are Atchison, Baldwin, Eudora, Fort Scott, Anderson County, Bishop Ward, Piper, Prairie View, Louisburg, Osawatomie, Ottawa, Paola, Perry-Lecompton and Bishop Miege.

Other regional sites for 4A will be Chanute, Smoky Valley (Lindsborg) and Paola.

Basehor-Linwood and Bonner Springs will compete in a 5A regional at Bonner Springs. Arkansas City is the other 5A regional.

Garden City and Blue Valley are 6A sites, while Beloit, Fredonia, Rossville and Wakeeney-Trego Community are 3-2-1A sites.