LCDC appoints new board president at annual meeting

By Shawn Linenberger

January 24, 2019

The Leavenworth County Development Corporation has a new president.

Harland Russell was appointed president of the LCDC Board of Directors at Friday’s annual membership meeting.

Russell previously was serving as vice president. His appointment is for a two-year term.

He also takes over for David Schroe-der, who was completing his two-year term as president for the nonprofit economic development organization.

LCDC also has three full-time employees: executive director Steve Jack, economic development director Lisa Haack and office manager Mary Mack.

