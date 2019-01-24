The Leavenworth County Development Corporation has a new president.

Harland Russell was appointed president of the LCDC Board of Directors at Friday’s annual membership meeting.

Russell previously was serving as vice president. His appointment is for a two-year term.

He also takes over for David Schroe-der, who was completing his two-year term as president for the nonprofit economic development organization.

LCDC also has three full-time employees: executive director Steve Jack, economic development director Lisa Haack and office manager Mary Mack.