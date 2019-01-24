Today's news
LCDC appoints new board president at annual meeting
January 24, 2019
The Leavenworth County Development Corporation has a new president.
Harland Russell was appointed president of the LCDC Board of Directors at Friday’s annual membership meeting.
Russell previously was serving as vice president. His appointment is for a two-year term.
He also takes over for David Schroe-der, who was completing his two-year term as president for the nonprofit economic development organization.
LCDC also has three full-time employees: executive director Steve Jack, economic development director Lisa Haack and office manager Mary Mack.
