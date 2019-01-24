Today's news
Tonganoxie High School senior 1st chair for state band
January 24, 2019
A Tonganoxie High School senior will perform at the Kansas Music Educators Association State Band Concert next month.
Lucas Porterfield earned 1st Chair All-State Class 4-3-2-1A for his playing of the baritone euphonium on Jan. 5 during state band auditions.
Porterfield will perform in the KMEA state concert Feb. 23 in Wichita at the Century II Convention Center.
