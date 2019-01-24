Today's news

Tonganoxie High School senior 1st chair for state band

A Tonganoxie High School senior will perform at the Kansas Music Educators Association State Band Concert next month. Lucas Porterfield earned 1st Chair All-State Class 4-3-2-1A for his playing of the baritone euphonium on Jan. 5 during state band auditions. Porterfield will perform in the KMEA state concert Feb. 23 in Wichita at the Century II Convention Center.

Enlarge photo.

A Tonganoxie High School senior will perform at the Kansas Music Educators Association State Band Concert next month. Lucas Porterfield earned 1st Chair All-State Class 4-3-2-1A for his playing of the baritone euphonium on Jan. 5 during state band auditions. Porterfield will perform in the KMEA state concert Feb. 23 in Wichita at the Century II Convention Center.

By Shawn Linenberger

January 24, 2019

A Tonganoxie High School senior will perform at the Kansas Music Educators Association State Band Concert next month.

Lucas Porterfield earned 1st Chair All-State Class 4-3-2-1A for his playing of the baritone euphonium on Jan. 5 during state band auditions.

Porterfield will perform in the KMEA state concert Feb. 23 in Wichita at the Century II Convention Center.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment