A Tonganoxie High School senior will perform at the Kansas Music Educators Association State Band Concert next month.

Lucas Porterfield earned 1st Chair All-State Class 4-3-2-1A for his playing of the baritone euphonium on Jan. 5 during state band auditions.

Porterfield will perform in the KMEA state concert Feb. 23 in Wichita at the Century II Convention Center.