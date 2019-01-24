The University of Saint Mary will host a renowned Civil War historian for its 21st annual Lincoln Event next month in Leavenworth.

Ginette Aley will present “The Challenges on the Home Front: Burdens Facing Women and Families During the Civil War” at 7 p.m. Feb.18 at the Xavier Theatre, 4100 S. Fourth St., on the USM campus.

Admission is free for this Presidents Day event. Seating is limited and there will be a reception after the program.

Aley’s presentation will explore how Midwestern communities responded to conflict during the Civil War, along with addressing the dozens of issues any society is confronted by in wartime, including how war affects family roles, gender identities, economic practices and political discourse. Her presentation will weave in concepts from her co-edited book, “Union Heartland: The Midwestern Home Front during the Civil War,” the first book of its kind to look at the northern home front from a regional Midwest perspective.

Lincoln Event attendees also can view pieces from USM’s extensive Bernard H. Hall Lincoln Collection, including a rare original copy of the 13th Amendment signed by President Lincoln.

The University of Saint Mary started the annual Lincoln series in 1999 to spotlight the Hall Lincoln Collection, housed in USM’s Keleher Learning Commons (formerly De Paul Library). The university offers guided tours of the Lincoln Collection. Call 913-758-6306 to schedule a tour.

Visit stmary.edu/Lincoln for more information.