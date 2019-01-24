Today's news
Washburn announces president’s list honorees
January 24, 2019
Washburn University has announced its President’s List honorees for the fall 2018 semester. To qualify for the President’s List, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0. The latest list includes several students hailing from Leavenworth County.
Here is a look at those students:
Tonganoxie
Danielle Irwin
Basehor
Zailey De Leon, Alexis Douglas, Sarah Ford, Michaela Grimes and Nicole Rutherford.
Linwood
Rachel Peterson and Elizabeth Stallbaumer.
Lansing Regan Gatson, Noah Kincaid and Hannah Kirby.
Leavenworth
Abigail Blankenship, Shelby Herring and Ellie Wolk.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment