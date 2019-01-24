Washburn University has announced its President’s List honorees for the fall 2018 semester. To qualify for the President’s List, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0. The latest list includes several students hailing from Leavenworth County.

Here is a look at those students:

Tonganoxie

Danielle Irwin

Basehor

Zailey De Leon, Alexis Douglas, Sarah Ford, Michaela Grimes and Nicole Rutherford.

Linwood

Rachel Peterson and Elizabeth Stallbaumer.

Lansing Regan Gatson, Noah Kincaid and Hannah Kirby.

Leavenworth

Abigail Blankenship, Shelby Herring and Ellie Wolk.