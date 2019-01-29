Happy Kansas Day!

In honor of the Sunflower State's 158th birthday (Kansas was admitted to the Union on Jan. 29, 1861), The Mirror put together this short quiz to test your knowledge of the state.

Sure, some questions might be obscure, but in case you ever are a contestant on "Jeopardy!" or trivia night, this information might come in handy. Besides, it's a quiz. It needs to challenge you a little bit!

You can click on the link right here to take the online quiz.

Good luck, and Happy Kansas Day!

