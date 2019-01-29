Tonganoxie USD 464 and McLouth USD 342 won't have classes for the second Wednesday in a row due to inclement weather.

This time it's because of the extremely low temperatures expected Wednesday.

USD 464 again joins the rest of Leavenworth County public schools in canceling classes.

Easton USD 449, Basehor-Linwood USD 458, Fort Leavenworth USD 207, Lansing USD 469 and Leavenworth USD 453 all will be closed Wednesday.

Other local schools that canceled classes are Lawrence USD 497, Eudora USD 491, Baldwin USD 348,Bonner Springs USD 204, Piper USD 203 and Oskaloosa USD 341.

In other cancellation news, Leavenworth County Meals on Wheels also won't be delivering Wednesday. The U.S. Postal Service, meanwhile has announced that it is suspending mail service Wednesday parts of Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska due to the polar vortex.