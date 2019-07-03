Tonganoxie residents will continue to light up the sky this week with fireworks.

Though there is no official Independence Day celebration, residents can enjoy a fireworks display thanks to their neighbors throughout the town shooting off fireworks. Fireworks can be discharged until 11 p.m. today and Thursday. Fireworks sales and usage was allowed starting Sunday.

For those who are interested in other Independence Day celebrations in the area, here’s a roundup of area events:

McLouth

The McLouth High School Band, along with McLouth Community Band members (McLouth Community Band) will perform for the community with a 7:30 p.m. concert Thursday at Stan Braksick Sports Complex.

The concert will precede the Independence Day fireworks display, which is set to start at dusk (about 9:30 p.m.). No personal fireworks are allowed. Enjoy an evening of family fun sponsored by McLouth Recreation Commission, the city of McLouth, and McLouth fire departments.

Fort Leavenworth

A Fourth of July Celebration at Fort Leavenworth starts at 4 p.m. Thursday near Merritt Lake on Grant Avenue.

This free event starts at 4 p.m. with concessions, games, a concert (8 p.m.) and fireworks at dusk over Merritt Lake. In case of rain, fireworks will be shown at dusk on Friday.

Basehor

The Booming with Pride: Independence Day Celebration gets going at 5:30 p.m. Thursday with food trucks at 5:30 p.m. in the Basehor-Linwood High School parking lot.

A patriotic parade begins at 7:30 p.m. starting at 155th Street and Leavenworth Road and ending at BLHS.

The night will conclude with a fireworks display about 9 p.m. at the BLHS football stadium.

Anyone interested in participating in the parade should email basehorjuly4@gmail.com or call Melissa Bosley at 816-868-3931. Cash donations also will be accepted for next year’s fireworks display. This year’s rainout date is Saturday.

Lawrence

The Lawrence Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration will run from 5-10 p.m. at Burcham Park, Second and Indiana streets, in Lawrence.

It will be an evening of music, food and fireworks at the family friendly event.

There also will be hoola hoops, face painting, an inflatable fun zone and balloon art.

Shuttle service from the Lawrence Public Library parking garage at Seventh and Vermont to Burcham Park also will start at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, The event is free.