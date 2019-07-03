The sunflower growing contest for the Sunflower Stroll soon will begin.

Youth up to the age of 14 are invited to participate in a sunflower growing contest. The rules are simple, but your strategies can be whatever you can dream up.

Participants will be planting black oil sunflowers this year, the very same type of seed that is grown by Grinter Farms. Planting can only occur on or after Tuesday.

Seeds and rules are available at the Tonganoxie Public Library now until July 12.

Organizers suggest that you spend some time researching how plants grow and what they need. Nurture your sunflower plants and then bring the best and the biggest to the competition on Labor Day weekend.

The competition will take place at 11 a.m. Aug. 31 at Gallagher Park.

The Sunflower Stroll is sponsored by the Tonganoxie Business Association.