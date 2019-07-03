The Tongie Tidal Waves finished up the season with Friday’s meet against Eudora at Tonganoxie Water Park.

Tonganoxie had three meets this season, though the team was suppposed to compete in four. Inclement weather June 21 forced the cancellation of that meet.

The Tidal Waves had 136 swimmers on the team this season.

Here are results from Friday’s meet against Eudora:

6 & Under Freestyle Relay

1st place in Freestyle Relay - Wynnifred King, Alden Hodge, Carter Brooks, & Brianna Dainels

2nd place in Freestyle Relay - Avery Strahm, Nolan Gepner, Chauncey Walkers, & Rowden Lobb

6 & Under Boys

Carter Brooks - 1st place in Freestyle & 3rd place in Backstroke

Nolan Gepner - 2nd place in Backstroke & 3rd place in Freestyle

Cole Harris -1st place in Backstroke & 2nd place in Freestyle

Alden Hodge - 4th place in Freestyle & Backstroke

Rowden Lobb - 5th place in Freestyle & Backstroke

6 & Under Girls

Brianna Daniels - 2nd place in Freestyle & Backstroke

Wynnifred King - 3rd place in Backstroke & 4th place in Freestyle

Avery Strahm - 1st place in Freestyle & Backstroke

Chauncey Walker - 3rd place in Freestyle & 4th place in Backstroke

8 & Under Boys

1st place in Freestyle Relay - Cash Overmiller, Mark Sousa, Jackson Barker, & Roman Holthaus

2nd place in Freestyle Relay - Gabriel Meitler, Ryan Lawless, Max Sturgeon, & Noah Shue

3rd place in Freestyle Relay - Gehrig Eastes, Jaxen Lansing, Cale Hodge, & Emmitt Budy

1st place in Medley Relay - Cale Hodge, Mark Sousa, Max Sturgeon, & Gabriel Meitler

2nd place in Medley Relay -Jackson Barker, Emmitt Budy, Roman Holthaus, & Noah Shue

Jackson Barker - 2nd place in Individual Medley, 3rd place in Butterfly & Breaststroke, and 4th place in Freestyle

Cale Hodge -2nd place in Breaststroke & 6th place in Freestyle

Roman Holthaus - 2nd place in Freestyle & Butterfly, and 4th place in Breaststroke

Jaxen Lansing - 2nd place in Backstroke and 5th place in Freestyle

Ryan Lawless - 1st place in Backstroke

Gabriel Meitler - 1st place in Breaststroke, Freestyle, Butterfly, & Individual Medley

Cash Overmiller - 6th place in Backstroke

Mark Sousa - 3rd place in Freestyle and 4th place in Butterfly

Max Sturgeon - 3rd place in Backstroke

8 & Under Girls

1st place in Freestyle Relay - Tatum Spottswood, Drew Toomey, Lyla Carmitchel, & Charlee Norman

2nd place in Freestyle Relay - Ryan Workman, Avery Carmitchel, Avery Brune, & Ammelia Wright

1st place in Medley Relay - Drew Toomey, Ryan Workman, Avery Carmitchel, & Charlee Norman

3rd place in Medley Relay - Lucile Chute, Tatum Spottswood, Ammelia Wright, & Lyla Carmitchel

Lyla Carmitchel - 6th place in Backstroke

Lucile Chute - 3rd place in Backstroke and 4th place in Freestyle & Butterfly

Charlee Norman - 2nd place in Individual Medley and 3rd place in Breaststroke

Tatum Spottswood - 3rd place in Butterfly & Freestyle

Drew Toomey - 2nd place in Backstroke & 6th place in Freestyle

Ryan Workman - 2nd place in Freestyle & Butterfly

Ammelia Wright - 2nd place in Breaststroke and 5th place in Backstroke

10 & Under Boys

2nd place in Freestyle Relay - Rylan Strahm, Levi Grantham, Axton Kramer, & Bryce Langford

3rd place in Freestyle Relay - Lucien Brockhoff, Marshall Wright, Gavin Overacker, & Camden Overacker

4th place in Freestyle Relay - Brennin Rhoads, Lane Kesinger, Jack Lough, & Grif Dean

1st place in Medley Relay - Brennin Rhoads, Marshall Wright, Grif Dean, & Hunter Nihart,

2nd place in Medley Relay - Lane Kesinger, Jack Lough, Elijah Holthaus, &

Andrew Norman

3rd place in Medley Relay - Camden Overacker,Levi Grantham, Bryce Langford, & Rylan Strahm

Grif Dean - 1st place in Breaststroke & 6th place in 12 and Under Individual Medley

Elijah Holthaus - 2nd place in Breaststroke, 3rd place in Freestyle & Individual Medley, & 6th place in 12 & Under Butterfly

Axton Kramer - 6th place in Backstroke

Bryce Langford - 4th place in Breaststroke

Hunter Nihart - 1st place in Individual Medley & Butterfly, and 2nd place in Freestyle

Andrew Norman - 2nd place in Individual Medley, 3rd place in Butterfly, and 6th place on Freestyle

Camden Overacker - 4th place in 14 & Under Breaststroke & 5th place in Breaststroke, & 6th place in Butterfly

Gavin Overacker - 4th place in Butterfly and 6th place in Individual Medley

Brennin Rhoads - 5th place in Backstroke

Rylan Strahm - 3rd place in Backstroke

Marshall Wright - 6th place in12 & Under Breaststroke

10 & Under Girls

3rd place in Freestyle Relay - Lucy Lindholm, Sophia Reischman, Ava Barker, & Alexis Igleheart

4th place in Freestyle Relay - Addy Schooler, Brooke Nihart, Olivia Taylor, & Anna Gepner

5th place in Freestyle Relay - Ashley Brune, Lauren Glynn, Kennedy Kramer, & Adlen Johnson

1st place in Medley Relay - Olivia Tayler, Addy Schooler, Sydney Kirchoff, & Marissa Dick

2nd place in Medley Relay - Lucy Lindholm, Alexis Igleheart, Ava Barker, & Adlen Johnson

4th place in Medley Relay - Brooke Nihart, Ashlyn Brune, Kennedy Kramer, & Lauren Glynn

Ava Barker - 2nd place in Butterfly, Freestyle and Individual Medley

Marissa Dick - 1st place in Breaststroke & 4th place in Individual Medley

Lauren Glynn - 3rd place in Breaststroke

Alexis Igleheart - 4th place in Backstroke

Adlen Johnson - 6th place in Backstroke

Sydney Kirchoff - 1st place in Freestyle, Butterfly,& Individual Medley

Kennedy Kramer - 5th place in Individual Medley, and 6th place in Freestyle and Butterfly

Brooke Nihart - 5th place in Breaststroke

Sophia Reischmsn - 4th place in Butterfly

Addy Schooler - 1st place in Backstroke & 3rd place in Freestyle

12 & Under Boys

1st place in Freestyle Relay - Hunter Nihart, Silas Kirchoff, Elijah Holthaus, & Andrew Norman

3rd place in Freestyle Relay - Gavin Rhoads, Joshua Duvall, Hayden Overmiller, & Owen Shue

2nd place in Medley Relay - Gavin Overacker, Silas Kirchoff, Owen Shue, & Joshua Duvall

3rd place in Medley Relay - Hayden Overmiller, Gavin Rhoads, Hunter Grantham, & Axton Kramer

Joshua Duvall - 5th place in Backstroke & Breaststroke

Hunter Grantham - 3rd place in Freestyle, Breaststroke, & Individual Medley, and 4th place in Butterfly

Silas Kirchoff - 1st place in Freestyle, Butterfly, Breaststroke and Individual Medley

Gavin Rhoads - 3rd place in Butterfly, 4th place in Backstroke & Breaststroke, and 5th place in Individual Medley

12 & Under Girls

3rd place in Freestyle Relay - Finley Keller, Addie Dean, Olivia Erwin, & Sydney Kirchoff

4th place in Freestyle Relay - Ella Pruitt, Lillie Kokoruda, Alexis Johnson, & Bailey Wiehe

5th place in Freestyle Relay - Maddie Pruitt, Kennedy Unruh, Samantha Reischman, & Eliza Brockhoff

2nd place in Medley Relay - Sophia Reischman, Brette Hayden, Olivia Erwin, & Kennedy Temple

3rd place in Medley Relay - Samantha Reischman, Brittany Stein, Finley Keller, & Baylie Igleheart

5th place in Medley Relay - Eliza Brockhoff, Maddie Pruitt, Ella Pruitt, & Alexis Johnson

Addie Dean - 6th place in Individual Medley

Olivia Erwin - 2nd place in Backstroke

Brette Hayden - 1st place in Breaststroke and 4th place in Individual Medley

Baylie Igleheart - 1st place in Freestyle, Butterfly, & Individual Medley

Alexis Johnson - 4th place in Backstroke

Kennedy Temple - 5th place in Butterfly

Kennedy Unruh - 2nd place in Butterfly, and 4th place in Freestyle

Bailey Wiehe - 6th place in Butterfly

14 & Under Boys

1st place in Freestyle Relay - Austin Johnson, Luke Nicholson, Ethan Langford, & Dalton Regehr

2nd place Freestyle Relay - Isaiah Holthaus, Ethan Tripe, Mason Schooler, & Gavin Shupe

1st place in Medley Relay - Ethan Tripe, Mason Schooler, Isaiah Holthaus, & Gavin Shupe

2nd place in Medley Relay - Austin Johnson, Luke Nicholson, Ethan Langford, & Dalton Regehr

Isaiah Holthaus - 1st place in Backstroke, 3rd place in Individual Medley, 4th place in Butterfly, and 5th place in Freestyle

Ethan Langford - 6th place in Backstroke

Luke Nicholson - 1st place in Individual Medley, 2nd place in Freestyle, 3rd place in Butterfly, & 4th place in Breaststroke

Dalton Regehr - 2nd place in Butterfly, Backstroke, & Individual Medley, and 5th place in Breaststroke

Mason Schooler - 4th place in Freestyle and 5th place in Backstroke

Gavin Shupe - 1st place in Breaststroke, 3rd place in Freestyle, & 6th place in Butterfly

Ethan Tripe - 3rd place in Breaststroke, & 4th place in Backstroke

14 & Under Girls

2nd place in Freestyle Relay - Maisyn Lilly, Mariah Baker, Taylor Igleheart, & Baylie Igleheart

4th place in Freestyle Relay - Kennedy Temple, Mallory Dick, Audrey Glynn, & Makayla Myers-Arenth

5th place in Freestyle Relay - Lilly Pruitt, Briei Hendrix, Brittany Stein, & Brette Hayden

3rd place in Medley Relay - Macy Geiger, Lillie Kokoruda, Taylor Igleheart, & Taylor Igleheart

4th place in Medley Relay - Bailey Wiehe, Audrey Glynn, Kennedy Unruh, & Makayla Myers-Arenth

5th place in Medley Relay - Mallory Dick, Maisyn Lilly, Lilly Pruitt, & Avery Brune

Mallory Dick - 3rd place in Backstroke and 5th place in Freestyle

Brilei Hendrix - 6th place in 18 and Under Butterfly

Taylor Igleheart - 2nd place in Backstroke and 6th place in Butterfly

Maisyn Lilly - 2nd place in18 and Under Butterfly, 4th place in Breaststroke & Individual Medley, and 6th place in Freestyle

Makayla Myers-Arenth - 1st place in 18 and Under Breaststroke, Freestyle, and Individual Medley, and 3rd place in Butterfly

Lilly Pruitt - 1st place in Breaststroke and 5th place in Butterfly and 18 & Under Individual Medley

18 & Under Relays

1st place in Freestyle Relay - Dylan Grantham, Theona Vaughn, Arianna Myers-Arenth, & Braxton Shupe

4th place in Freestyle Relay - Kirstin Stemmons, Dakota Keeton, Arianna Myers-Arenth, & Aiden Tripe

5th place in Freestyle Relay - Evan Shupe, Jaxson Overacker, Macy Geiger, & Aza Wingerter

1st place in Medley Relay - Hunter Calovich, Arianna Myers-Arenth, Alex Falk, & Kycle Chambers

3rd place in Medley Relay - Dylan Graham, Braxton Shupe, Aza Wingerter, & Mariah Baker

4th place in Medley Relay - Giffin Overacker, Brilei Hendrix, Kirstin Stemmons, & Harlie Hendrix

18 & Under Boys

Hunter Calovich - 2nd place in Backstroke, 3rd place in Breaststroke and Individual Medley, & 4th place in Freestyle

Kyle Chambers - 1st place in Breaststroke, 2nd place in Freestyle and Individual Medley, and & 3rd place in Butterfly

Alex Falk - 1st place in Freestyle, Butterfly, Backstroke, and Individual Medley

Dylan Graham - 2nd place in Butterfly, and 3rd place in Freestyle

Dakota Keeton - 4th place in Backstroke and 6th place in Breaststroke

Griffin Overacker - 3rd place in Backstroke, 4th place in Individual Medley, and 6th place in Freestyle & Butterfly

Jaxson Overacker - 5th place in Butterfly

Braxton Shupe - 2nd place in Breaststroke, 4th place in Butterfly, & 5th place in Freestyle

Evan Shupe - 4th place in Breaststroke

Aiden Tripe - 5th place in Backstroke and Breaststroke

18 & Under Girls

Harlie Hendrix - 4th place in Backstroke and 6th place in Freestyle & Breaststroke

Arianna Myers-Arenth - 4th place in Freestyle & 6th place in Backstroke

Kirstin Stemmons - 1st place in Butterfly, Backstroke and Individual Medley, and 4th place in Freestyle

Aza Wingerter - 4th place in Butterfly, 5th place in Freestyle, & 6th place in Backstroke