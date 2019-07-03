Archive for Wednesday, July 3, 2019
Tidal Waves finish season against Eudora
July 3, 2019
The Tongie Tidal Waves finished up the season with Friday’s meet against Eudora at Tonganoxie Water Park.
Tonganoxie had three meets this season, though the team was suppposed to compete in four. Inclement weather June 21 forced the cancellation of that meet.
The Tidal Waves had 136 swimmers on the team this season.
Here are results from Friday’s meet against Eudora:
6 & Under Freestyle Relay
1st place in Freestyle Relay - Wynnifred King, Alden Hodge, Carter Brooks, & Brianna Dainels
2nd place in Freestyle Relay - Avery Strahm, Nolan Gepner, Chauncey Walkers, & Rowden Lobb
6 & Under Boys
Carter Brooks - 1st place in Freestyle & 3rd place in Backstroke
Nolan Gepner - 2nd place in Backstroke & 3rd place in Freestyle
Cole Harris -1st place in Backstroke & 2nd place in Freestyle
Alden Hodge - 4th place in Freestyle & Backstroke
Rowden Lobb - 5th place in Freestyle & Backstroke
6 & Under Girls
Brianna Daniels - 2nd place in Freestyle & Backstroke
Wynnifred King - 3rd place in Backstroke & 4th place in Freestyle
Avery Strahm - 1st place in Freestyle & Backstroke
Chauncey Walker - 3rd place in Freestyle & 4th place in Backstroke
8 & Under Boys
1st place in Freestyle Relay - Cash Overmiller, Mark Sousa, Jackson Barker, & Roman Holthaus
2nd place in Freestyle Relay - Gabriel Meitler, Ryan Lawless, Max Sturgeon, & Noah Shue
3rd place in Freestyle Relay - Gehrig Eastes, Jaxen Lansing, Cale Hodge, & Emmitt Budy
1st place in Medley Relay - Cale Hodge, Mark Sousa, Max Sturgeon, & Gabriel Meitler
2nd place in Medley Relay -Jackson Barker, Emmitt Budy, Roman Holthaus, & Noah Shue
Jackson Barker - 2nd place in Individual Medley, 3rd place in Butterfly & Breaststroke, and 4th place in Freestyle
Cale Hodge -2nd place in Breaststroke & 6th place in Freestyle
Roman Holthaus - 2nd place in Freestyle & Butterfly, and 4th place in Breaststroke
Jaxen Lansing - 2nd place in Backstroke and 5th place in Freestyle
Ryan Lawless - 1st place in Backstroke
Gabriel Meitler - 1st place in Breaststroke, Freestyle, Butterfly, & Individual Medley
Cash Overmiller - 6th place in Backstroke
Mark Sousa - 3rd place in Freestyle and 4th place in Butterfly
Max Sturgeon - 3rd place in Backstroke
8 & Under Girls
1st place in Freestyle Relay - Tatum Spottswood, Drew Toomey, Lyla Carmitchel, & Charlee Norman
2nd place in Freestyle Relay - Ryan Workman, Avery Carmitchel, Avery Brune, & Ammelia Wright
1st place in Medley Relay - Drew Toomey, Ryan Workman, Avery Carmitchel, & Charlee Norman
3rd place in Medley Relay - Lucile Chute, Tatum Spottswood, Ammelia Wright, & Lyla Carmitchel
Lyla Carmitchel - 6th place in Backstroke
Lucile Chute - 3rd place in Backstroke and 4th place in Freestyle & Butterfly
Charlee Norman - 2nd place in Individual Medley and 3rd place in Breaststroke
Tatum Spottswood - 3rd place in Butterfly & Freestyle
Drew Toomey - 2nd place in Backstroke & 6th place in Freestyle
Ryan Workman - 2nd place in Freestyle & Butterfly
Ammelia Wright - 2nd place in Breaststroke and 5th place in Backstroke
10 & Under Boys
2nd place in Freestyle Relay - Rylan Strahm, Levi Grantham, Axton Kramer, & Bryce Langford
3rd place in Freestyle Relay - Lucien Brockhoff, Marshall Wright, Gavin Overacker, & Camden Overacker
4th place in Freestyle Relay - Brennin Rhoads, Lane Kesinger, Jack Lough, & Grif Dean
1st place in Medley Relay - Brennin Rhoads, Marshall Wright, Grif Dean, & Hunter Nihart,
2nd place in Medley Relay - Lane Kesinger, Jack Lough, Elijah Holthaus, &
Andrew Norman
3rd place in Medley Relay - Camden Overacker,Levi Grantham, Bryce Langford, & Rylan Strahm
Grif Dean - 1st place in Breaststroke & 6th place in 12 and Under Individual Medley
Elijah Holthaus - 2nd place in Breaststroke, 3rd place in Freestyle & Individual Medley, & 6th place in 12 & Under Butterfly
Axton Kramer - 6th place in Backstroke
Bryce Langford - 4th place in Breaststroke
Hunter Nihart - 1st place in Individual Medley & Butterfly, and 2nd place in Freestyle
Andrew Norman - 2nd place in Individual Medley, 3rd place in Butterfly, and 6th place on Freestyle
Camden Overacker - 4th place in 14 & Under Breaststroke & 5th place in Breaststroke, & 6th place in Butterfly
Gavin Overacker - 4th place in Butterfly and 6th place in Individual Medley
Brennin Rhoads - 5th place in Backstroke
Rylan Strahm - 3rd place in Backstroke
Marshall Wright - 6th place in12 & Under Breaststroke
10 & Under Girls
3rd place in Freestyle Relay - Lucy Lindholm, Sophia Reischman, Ava Barker, & Alexis Igleheart
4th place in Freestyle Relay - Addy Schooler, Brooke Nihart, Olivia Taylor, & Anna Gepner
5th place in Freestyle Relay - Ashley Brune, Lauren Glynn, Kennedy Kramer, & Adlen Johnson
1st place in Medley Relay - Olivia Tayler, Addy Schooler, Sydney Kirchoff, & Marissa Dick
2nd place in Medley Relay - Lucy Lindholm, Alexis Igleheart, Ava Barker, & Adlen Johnson
4th place in Medley Relay - Brooke Nihart, Ashlyn Brune, Kennedy Kramer, & Lauren Glynn
Ava Barker - 2nd place in Butterfly, Freestyle and Individual Medley
Marissa Dick - 1st place in Breaststroke & 4th place in Individual Medley
Lauren Glynn - 3rd place in Breaststroke
Alexis Igleheart - 4th place in Backstroke
Adlen Johnson - 6th place in Backstroke
Sydney Kirchoff - 1st place in Freestyle, Butterfly,& Individual Medley
Kennedy Kramer - 5th place in Individual Medley, and 6th place in Freestyle and Butterfly
Brooke Nihart - 5th place in Breaststroke
Sophia Reischmsn - 4th place in Butterfly
Addy Schooler - 1st place in Backstroke & 3rd place in Freestyle
12 & Under Boys
1st place in Freestyle Relay - Hunter Nihart, Silas Kirchoff, Elijah Holthaus, & Andrew Norman
3rd place in Freestyle Relay - Gavin Rhoads, Joshua Duvall, Hayden Overmiller, & Owen Shue
2nd place in Medley Relay - Gavin Overacker, Silas Kirchoff, Owen Shue, & Joshua Duvall
3rd place in Medley Relay - Hayden Overmiller, Gavin Rhoads, Hunter Grantham, & Axton Kramer
Joshua Duvall - 5th place in Backstroke & Breaststroke
Hunter Grantham - 3rd place in Freestyle, Breaststroke, & Individual Medley, and 4th place in Butterfly
Silas Kirchoff - 1st place in Freestyle, Butterfly, Breaststroke and Individual Medley
Gavin Rhoads - 3rd place in Butterfly, 4th place in Backstroke & Breaststroke, and 5th place in Individual Medley
12 & Under Girls
3rd place in Freestyle Relay - Finley Keller, Addie Dean, Olivia Erwin, & Sydney Kirchoff
4th place in Freestyle Relay - Ella Pruitt, Lillie Kokoruda, Alexis Johnson, & Bailey Wiehe
5th place in Freestyle Relay - Maddie Pruitt, Kennedy Unruh, Samantha Reischman, & Eliza Brockhoff
2nd place in Medley Relay - Sophia Reischman, Brette Hayden, Olivia Erwin, & Kennedy Temple
3rd place in Medley Relay - Samantha Reischman, Brittany Stein, Finley Keller, & Baylie Igleheart
5th place in Medley Relay - Eliza Brockhoff, Maddie Pruitt, Ella Pruitt, & Alexis Johnson
Addie Dean - 6th place in Individual Medley
Olivia Erwin - 2nd place in Backstroke
Brette Hayden - 1st place in Breaststroke and 4th place in Individual Medley
Baylie Igleheart - 1st place in Freestyle, Butterfly, & Individual Medley
Alexis Johnson - 4th place in Backstroke
Kennedy Temple - 5th place in Butterfly
Kennedy Unruh - 2nd place in Butterfly, and 4th place in Freestyle
Bailey Wiehe - 6th place in Butterfly
14 & Under Boys
1st place in Freestyle Relay - Austin Johnson, Luke Nicholson, Ethan Langford, & Dalton Regehr
2nd place Freestyle Relay - Isaiah Holthaus, Ethan Tripe, Mason Schooler, & Gavin Shupe
1st place in Medley Relay - Ethan Tripe, Mason Schooler, Isaiah Holthaus, & Gavin Shupe
2nd place in Medley Relay - Austin Johnson, Luke Nicholson, Ethan Langford, & Dalton Regehr
Isaiah Holthaus - 1st place in Backstroke, 3rd place in Individual Medley, 4th place in Butterfly, and 5th place in Freestyle
Ethan Langford - 6th place in Backstroke
Luke Nicholson - 1st place in Individual Medley, 2nd place in Freestyle, 3rd place in Butterfly, & 4th place in Breaststroke
Dalton Regehr - 2nd place in Butterfly, Backstroke, & Individual Medley, and 5th place in Breaststroke
Mason Schooler - 4th place in Freestyle and 5th place in Backstroke
Gavin Shupe - 1st place in Breaststroke, 3rd place in Freestyle, & 6th place in Butterfly
Ethan Tripe - 3rd place in Breaststroke, & 4th place in Backstroke
14 & Under Girls
2nd place in Freestyle Relay - Maisyn Lilly, Mariah Baker, Taylor Igleheart, & Baylie Igleheart
4th place in Freestyle Relay - Kennedy Temple, Mallory Dick, Audrey Glynn, & Makayla Myers-Arenth
5th place in Freestyle Relay - Lilly Pruitt, Briei Hendrix, Brittany Stein, & Brette Hayden
3rd place in Medley Relay - Macy Geiger, Lillie Kokoruda, Taylor Igleheart, & Taylor Igleheart
4th place in Medley Relay - Bailey Wiehe, Audrey Glynn, Kennedy Unruh, & Makayla Myers-Arenth
5th place in Medley Relay - Mallory Dick, Maisyn Lilly, Lilly Pruitt, & Avery Brune
Mallory Dick - 3rd place in Backstroke and 5th place in Freestyle
Brilei Hendrix - 6th place in 18 and Under Butterfly
Taylor Igleheart - 2nd place in Backstroke and 6th place in Butterfly
Maisyn Lilly - 2nd place in18 and Under Butterfly, 4th place in Breaststroke & Individual Medley, and 6th place in Freestyle
Makayla Myers-Arenth - 1st place in 18 and Under Breaststroke, Freestyle, and Individual Medley, and 3rd place in Butterfly
Lilly Pruitt - 1st place in Breaststroke and 5th place in Butterfly and 18 & Under Individual Medley
18 & Under Relays
1st place in Freestyle Relay - Dylan Grantham, Theona Vaughn, Arianna Myers-Arenth, & Braxton Shupe
4th place in Freestyle Relay - Kirstin Stemmons, Dakota Keeton, Arianna Myers-Arenth, & Aiden Tripe
5th place in Freestyle Relay - Evan Shupe, Jaxson Overacker, Macy Geiger, & Aza Wingerter
1st place in Medley Relay - Hunter Calovich, Arianna Myers-Arenth, Alex Falk, & Kycle Chambers
3rd place in Medley Relay - Dylan Graham, Braxton Shupe, Aza Wingerter, & Mariah Baker
4th place in Medley Relay - Giffin Overacker, Brilei Hendrix, Kirstin Stemmons, & Harlie Hendrix
18 & Under Boys
Hunter Calovich - 2nd place in Backstroke, 3rd place in Breaststroke and Individual Medley, & 4th place in Freestyle
Kyle Chambers - 1st place in Breaststroke, 2nd place in Freestyle and Individual Medley, and & 3rd place in Butterfly
Alex Falk - 1st place in Freestyle, Butterfly, Backstroke, and Individual Medley
Dylan Graham - 2nd place in Butterfly, and 3rd place in Freestyle
Dakota Keeton - 4th place in Backstroke and 6th place in Breaststroke
Griffin Overacker - 3rd place in Backstroke, 4th place in Individual Medley, and 6th place in Freestyle & Butterfly
Jaxson Overacker - 5th place in Butterfly
Braxton Shupe - 2nd place in Breaststroke, 4th place in Butterfly, & 5th place in Freestyle
Evan Shupe - 4th place in Breaststroke
Aiden Tripe - 5th place in Backstroke and Breaststroke
18 & Under Girls
Harlie Hendrix - 4th place in Backstroke and 6th place in Freestyle & Breaststroke
Arianna Myers-Arenth - 4th place in Freestyle & 6th place in Backstroke
Kirstin Stemmons - 1st place in Butterfly, Backstroke and Individual Medley, and 4th place in Freestyle
Aza Wingerter - 4th place in Butterfly, 5th place in Freestyle, & 6th place in Backstroke
