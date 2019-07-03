Archive for Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Tonganoxie Business Association movie nights at park scheduled for 3 more nights this summer

By Shawn Linenberger

July 3, 2019

Tonganoxie Business Association will continue its Movie Night at the Park with the showing of “Homeward Bound” next week.

The 1993 family movie will start about 8:30 p.m. July 12 at Gallagher Park.

The remaining shows in the summer series are 8:30 p.m. Aug. 9 with the showing of the Disney cartoon classic “101 Dalmatians” and the 8:30 p.m. Sept. 1 showing of “Grease” in conjunction with the Sunflower Stroll festival.

