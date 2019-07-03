Tonganoxie Business Association will continue its Movie Night at the Park with the showing of “Homeward Bound” next week.

The 1993 family movie will start about 8:30 p.m. July 12 at Gallagher Park.

The remaining shows in the summer series are 8:30 p.m. Aug. 9 with the showing of the Disney cartoon classic “101 Dalmatians” and the 8:30 p.m. Sept. 1 showing of “Grease” in conjunction with the Sunflower Stroll festival.