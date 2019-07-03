Tents have popped up in Tonganoxie and surrounding towns and will be hubs of activity through July 4 for fireworks sales.

Fireworks can be shot off within city limits from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. daily during the days of fireworks sales, which started Sunday and will conclude Thursday evening on Independence Day.

Anyone shooting off fireworks within city limits after Thursday will be reminded of the ordinance. Continued discharge could bring the possibility of a citation being issued.

Here are some safety tips from Tonganoxie City Fire Chief John Zimbelman as residents prepare for the big holiday:

• Always read and follow label instructions.

• Always purchase high quality fireworks from a reliable, legitimate source.

• Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Have a “designated shooter.”

• Never give fireworks to small children.

• Adults should always supervise use of fireworks by older children.

• Always wear eye protection when lighting fireworks.

• Never ignite fireworks indoors. Make sure your outdoor area is safe for firework use.

• Never point or throw fireworks at a person, building, or animal.

• Have a source of water handy, in case of fire.

• Always shoot fireworks from a level surface.

• Never shoot fireworks in metal or glass containers.

• Light only one firework at a time.

• Never attempt to re-light malfunctioning fireworks.

• When lighting fireworks, never position any part of your body over them.

• Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

• Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.

• Never experiment with homemade fireworks. They are dangerous and illegal.

• Bottle rockets and other skyrockets that are mounted on a stick or wire are illegal.

• It is illegal to shoot fireworks on or under a vehicle, on any public roadway, within 50 feet of a firework stand or where fireworks are stored, and gas stations or any place liquid gas — including propane — is stored.