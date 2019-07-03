Every incorporated city in Leavenworth County has seen an increase in population since the 2010 U.S. Census, according to population estimates released earlier this month.

The estimates are from July 2018.

Basehor, Tonganoxie and Lansing all had slight increases in population estimates from 2017 to 2018, with other Leavenworth County cities experiencing slight decreases or no change.

Basehor had the largest increase since the last Census, going from 4,613 in 2010 to an estimated 6,194 in 2018, a 34 percent jump.

Tonganoxie shows a 10.6 percent increase, from 4,996 in 2010 to 5,524 in 2018.

Lansing increased by 6.2 percent during that span (11,265 to 11,964), while Leavenworth jumped 2.3 percent (35,251 to 38,062). Linwood (375 to 391) and Easton (253 to 261) also had increases.

Tonganoxie’s population went up an estimated 80 people from 2017 to 2018, while Basehor jumped an estimated 179 and Lansing 30 in that time frame.

Leavenworth had an increase in the last eight years, but dropped by 124 people from 2017 to 2018.

Linwood went from 375 in 2010 to an estimated 392 in 2017 and 391 in 2018, while Easton went from 253 in 2010 to 261 in 2017.

Easton held the line, staying at at 261 with the 2018 estimate.

McLouth had a nominal decrease in population in the eight-year period, while Oskaloosa experienced an estimated 5 percent drop. McLouth went from 880 in 2010 to an estimated 849 in 2017 and 851 in 2018. Oskaloosa’s numbers were 1,113 in 2010, 1,065 in 2017 and 1,059 in 2018.

Lawrence has jumped 11 percent in the last eight years, according to recent estimates. The 2010 Census reported 87,643 residents in the Douglas County seat, with estimates at 96,753 in 2017 and 97,286 in 2018.

Figures for other area towns were as follows: Bonner Springs (7,314 in 2010, 7,805 in 2017 and 7,804 in 2018), Eudora (6,136 in 2010, 6,320 in 2017 and 6,384 in 2018) and Baldwin (4,515 in 2010, 4,639 in 2017 and 4,691 in 2018).

The next official population record will be taken next year with the 2020 U.S. Census.