The sunflower growing contest for the Sunflower Stroll has started, but there are still a few days to get involved in the fun.

Youth up to the age of 14 are invited to participate in a sunflower growing contest. The rules are simple, but your strategies can be whatever you can dream up.

Participants are planting black oil sunflowers this year, the very same type of seed that is grown by Grinter Farms. Planting for the contest official was able to start Tuesday.

Seeds and rules are available at the Tonganoxie Public Library now until Friday.

Organizers suggest that you spend some time researching how plants grow and what they need. Nurture your sunflower plants and then bring the best and the biggest to the competition on Labor Day weekend.

Winners will be determined during a ceremony starting at 11 a.m. Aug. 31 at Gallagher Park.

Older youths and adults aren’t eligible for the sunflower growing contest, but that doesn’t mean residents can’t get their green thumbs engaged and grow sunflowers at their residences.

With the Sunflower Stroll coming up Labor Day Weekend, people are encouraged to plant sunflowers and decorate with various sunflower-themed art to create a festive community. The efforts can help make the community more festive and inviting as visitors from near and far make the annual pilgrimage to Grinter Farms’ sunflower fields south of Tonganoxie.

A dance, car cruise, movie in the park, food trucks, vendor fair, a 5K run and 0.5K stroll are all activities planned for this year’s festival.

The Sunflower Stroll is sponsored by the Tonganoxie Business Association.

Fair comes to town July 30

The Leavenworth County Fairgrounds will be bustling later this month.

This year’s Leavenworth County Fair will be July 30-Aug. 3 2019.

Carnival rides, games, a parade, livestock auction, 4-H and open exhibits, as well nightly attractions all are part of this year’s fair.

Shrine Rodeo coming in early fall

A recent tradition in Tonganoxie was absent this Memorial Day Weekend. But don’t worry, it will be here this fall instead.

This year’s Abdallah Shrine Rodeo and Demolition Derby will be Sept. 26-28 at the Leavenworth County Fairgrounds. The event has been Memorial Day Weekend the last several years, but it now will be in the fall, with the rodeo taking place Sept. 26 and 27 and the demolition derby Sept. 28.

Concessions, souvenirs and more will be part of the event as well. The rodeo and demo derby also received approval for a temporary cereal malt beverage from the Tonganoxie City Council, so the event again will offer some adult beverages.