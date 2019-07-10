ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Evann Seratte, Lawrence

Seratte placed in four events in her final meet, but a fall in the 800-meter run kept her from doing even better. Seratte still scored more points at the state meet in her career than any other athlete — boy or girl — in program history. The KU signee was the anchor on the 4x800-meter relay and 4x400-meter relay, both of which finished inside the top-three.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jack Hood, Lawrence

For the second year in a row, Lawrence’s girls track team came home with a state title. This year’s first-place finish was pure dominance, as the Lions scored 22 points more than the runner-up. It completed a postseason sweep for LHS, which won the Sunflower League meet and regional meet as well.

FIRST TEAM

Kayla Kurtz, Baldwin

To end her Baldwin career, Kurtz ended up claiming two state medals in a pair of field events. Kurtz finished third in the javelin competition, and her best toss of the year was 141-4. Kurtz also placed fourth at the state meet in shot put, in which her best mark was 38-2.

Carly Lindenmeyer, Baldwin

After choosing to compete in indoor track in the winter, Lindenmeyer came back better than ever for her last season with the Bulldogs. Lindenmeyer notched four state medals, including a state title as an anchor in the 4x400-meter relay. Lindenmeyer also placed fourth in long jump, fifth in the 100 hurdles and sixth in the 400.

Anna Johnson, Bishop Seabury

The highlight of Johnson’s season was a third-place finish in the long jump competition with a mark of 13-1. She also ran a season-best time of 32.15 in the 200-meter run during a meet.

Riley Hiebert, Eudora

The junior distance runner earned three medals at the state meet, including a runner-up finish in the 3,200-meter run. Hiebert also placed seventh in the 1,600-meter run and was on the 4x800-meter relay team that took seventh. Hiebert was a Frontier League champion in the 1,600-meter run and a league runner-up in the 3,200-meter run.

Auna Childress, Free State

For the second year in a row, Childress was a runner-up in the Class 6A girls triple jump competition. Earlier in the season, Childress won the event with a school-record leap of 40-9 at the Kansas Relays. Childress also registered fourth in long jump at the state meet.

Hannah Stewart, Lawrence

Across four state medals, Stewart scored 28 points for the Lions to help them defend their crown. Stewart was a runner-up in the 800-meter run, missing first place by the narrowest of margins, and notched third in the 1,600-meter run. Stewart was also on both the 4x400-meter relay and 4x800-meter relay.

Asjah Harris, Lawrence

Harris was one of two individual champions for LHS, winning the 200-meter run with a time of 24.98. She was also on the 4×100-meter relay team, which won a state title for the second season in a row. Harris also placed fourth in the 100-meter run and helped the 4×400-meter relay team take third.

Corinn Searcy, Tonganoxie

For her final season, Searcy netted three school records and three state medals in the 400-meter run, 4x100-meter relay and 4x400-meter relay. Searcy finished fifth in the 400, which was her third state medal in the event during her four-year career at Tonganoxie High.

Cali Coleman, Perry-Lecompton

Even though Coleman didn’t claim a state medal, it was still a strong season. She finished as a runner-up in the Big Seven league meet in the long jump, 100-meter run and the 4x100-meter relay. She finished fourth in all three events at the regional meet.

Taylor Breuer, Veritas

Breuer was a runner-up in the 800-meter run at the Oskaloosa Invitational to highlight her sophomore season.

HONORABLE MENTION

Natalie Beiter, Baldwin; Amaya Harris, Lawrence; Darby Harris, Bishop Seabury; Summer Hartzler, Bishop Seabury; Josie Hickerson, Lawrence; Mia Manley, Eudora; Layce McCoy, Tonganoxie; Rylee Paramore, Perry-Lecompton; Laila Robinson, Free State; Talisa Stone, Perry-Lecompton; Chloe Thakker, Eudora; Trinity Touchton, Tonganoxie.