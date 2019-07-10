Tonganoxie High School graduated seniors and current THS students brought home various awards last week at the National Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Convention in Anaheim, Calif.

Several teams won gold at the convention: Adam Ahren and Blake Phillips in digital stories for chang, Lauren Lawson in teach and train, Sommer Gratton for national programs in action, Payton Lynn for job interview and Meghan Agnew, Eemma Rawlings and Emilie Crowley for interpersonal communications.

Ahren and Phillips placed fourth in the nation in the category, following up on their first-place finish a year ago.

Tonganoxie also earned silver awards with Morgan Brusven and Adriana Holguin-Duarte earning the distinction in the chapter service category and Maureen Wetta and Shawna Kirk taking silver for illustrated talk.

The THS students also got to take in the sights, including Disneyland, and experience something else that isn’t really experienced in these parts — an earthquake.

The group was there Independence Day when one of two earthquakes hit California.