Drivers of electric vehicles will now be able to charge their batteries near Tonganoxie while traveling on the Kansas Turnpike.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority announced in a news release last weekthat three “fast-charging” electric car stations, two in the Lawrence area, have been installed in service areas on the toll road. KTA said each service area has been equipped with two electric charging stations, which can fully charge an electric vehicle in about 30 minutes.

Those driving near Lawrence will be able to charge their electric vehicles at the Topeka service area, located at mile marker 188, and the Lawrence service area, located at mile marker 209. The KTA also installed a charging station at the Towanda service area, located at mile marker 65, which is in Butler County and about 10 miles northwest of Wichita.

Steve Hewitt, KTA’s chief executive officer, said customers have been asking for electric vehicle charging stations.

“We’re excited to make this request a reality for our electric vehicle customers,” he said.