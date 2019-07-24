The Leavenworth County Fairgrounds soon will be bustling, but first it will be the downtown Tonganoxie area being the center of attention.

The Leavenworth County Fair starts next week, with the Leavenworth County Fair Parade starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Fourth Street. The parade will head west on Fourth Street. Motorists should plan accordingly, as some traffic will be re-routed from U.S. Highway 24-40 during the parade.

Arm bands for carnival rides are $25, with the bands being different colors for the weekdays and two sessions on Aug. 3. The bands are good 6-10:30 p.m. Tuesday through July 29 and 1-5 p.m. and then 5-10 p.m. Aug. 3.

Some standard events again are planned, such as the youth pedal tractor pull, turtle races, petting zoo, duct tape contests and a pie eating contest.

The draft horse pull starts at 8 p.m. Tuesday, while the youth rodeo is 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31.

The main rodeo starts at 7 p.m. Aug. 1 and then mutton busting and mini bull riding take center stage at the rodeo arena.

Those festivities start at 7 p.m. Aug. 2.

Senior Day at the Fair is 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 2, while the 4-H Livestock auction will be that night. Auction registration and buyer’s dinner is 4:30 p.m. that day, while pre-auction events will start at 6 p.m. The auction itself gets started at 6:30 p.m.

The 4-H open horse show gets started at 9 a.m. Aug. 3, while the mud run gets started a bit later at noon that day.

Visitors also can peruse through the many 4-H, FFA and open class exhibits , as well as the commercial exhibits in the administration building.

The fair is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. Parking at the fair is $4.