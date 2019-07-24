Editor's note: An earlier version of this story included an incorrect date for one of the community meetings.

DLR Group and Tonganoxie USD 464 administrators will be available for tours and open houses at Tongaonxie High School in advance of the mail-in bond election next month.

Community meetings will consist of an architect, contractor, finance expert and district administrator at individual tables answering questions from the public.

Tours of the campus also will be given. There already was an informational meeting Tuesday. The next open houses will be 7:30-9:30 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 3 at the Chieftain Room.

Ballots will be sent out next month and must be returned by noon Sept. 5 to the Leavenworth County Courthouse.