Tonganoxie USD 464 will be offering an At-Risk preschool program for 4-year-olds for the 2019-20 school year at Tonganoxie Elementary School.

If a child is 4 and has a birthday before Aug. 1, they would be eligible to apply.

Enrollment for the preschool will be Aug. 7 at TES. More information will be released when available.

For questions or additional information about the at-risk program offerings, visit tong464.org.