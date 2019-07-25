Archive for Thursday, July 25, 2019
Tonganoxie Elementary School at-risk preschool program to be offered for 2019-20 school year
July 25, 2019
Tonganoxie USD 464 will be offering an At-Risk preschool program for 4-year-olds for the 2019-20 school year at Tonganoxie Elementary School.
If a child is 4 and has a birthday before Aug. 1, they would be eligible to apply.
Enrollment for the preschool will be Aug. 7 at TES. More information will be released when available.
For questions or additional information about the at-risk program offerings, visit tong464.org.
