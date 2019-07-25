Marco Learning has named a Tonganoxie High School teacher as one of “Five Teacher You Should Follow on Instagram.”

THS teacher Matt Beat, who has made many YouTube videos about various presidents, Supreme Court cases and even one on why there is a Kansas City, Mo., and Kansas City, Kan., has made the list.

On the website, macrolearning.com, the article had this to say about Beat:

“Audiophiles and history nerds unite. Mr. Beat is a sometimes singing, sometimes dancing livewire of the history teaching community. Though most of his videos and live sessions stay on his YouTube channel, Mr. Beat’s Instagram page is full of great, behind-the-scenes looks at his unique educational approach and brilliantly obscure history memes. He posts new videos religiously every Friday night, and is always ready to answer any questions you can throw his way — history-related or not.”