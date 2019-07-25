With crews continuing to put the finishing touches on new field turf at Beatty Field, a new era for the stadium soon will begin.

The Mirror is asking for residents and alumni and others to share their favorite memories and its longstanding grass turf.

Readers can submit memories to slinenberger@tonganoxiemirror.com.

Whether it was an exciting game, a graduation, track meet or other event, The Mirror welcomes your accounts of those memories.

In the past 20 years or so the stadium has gotten various upgrades, from a new press box, seating and a field house to a main entrance upgrade, new scoreboard and new fencing.

The turf now will be home to Tonganoxie High football, boys soccer and girls soccer.

The cost of the project, per the contract with ATG Sports out of Andover, is $655,500. A few items included in the agreement are an eight-year base warranty of all base work, rock and drainage under the turf which guarantees against soft spots, low spots and drainage problems, along with a grooming device and a no-change-orders guarantee. That means the bid includes all items necessary for the project. Any additional would come if the district added additional scope to the project.

Community donations are to fund at least $405,500, with the district paying up to $250,000. Donors, can pay in equal installments up to five years.

The board approved a bid from First State Bank and Trust to finance the loan for principal of $750,000 at 0 percent for five years with annual payments and no prepay penalty.

For the project to become a reality for the 2019-20 school year, the board required that at least $250,000 be pledged by March 1.